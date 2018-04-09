Proposals for five more ropeways

The GTA head, Binay Tamang, said on Sunday that there were proposals to set up five eco-friendly ropeways in the Darjeeling hills in order to attract more tourists.

He also expressed hope that the Teesta-Rangeet Ropeway Service would be back in services soon. The rides were suspended from April 1 after the lease granted by the West Bengal Forest Development Corporation to a private company to operate the cable cars purportedly expired.

“At the recent hill business summit, many investors had shown interest in launching new cable car services in the hills and at least five such proposals were received. The investors proposed to set up echo-friendly cable car services so that it would attract more tourists. We are working on the proposals,” Tamang said.

Apart from the Teesta-Rangeet cable car, a ropeway is beibg built from Giddepahar to Rohini Tourist complex. The project was estimated at Rs 16 crore and the construction had started on August 28, 2014. It was supposed to be completed within 12 months but the deadline was missed.

“There are plans to set up three passenger ropeways in the hills – from Giddepahar to Rohini in Kurseong; Batasi to Rock Garden in Darjeeling and between Delo and Rally in Kalimpong. We are working on these ropeway projects,” said Tamang.

