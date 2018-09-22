Latest update October 5th, 2018 3:10 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Push for GTA elections by December

Sep 22, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Push for GTA elections by December

Requested Bengal govt to hold hill body polls: Tamang

Binay Tamang on Friday said the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha had requested the Bengal government to conduct elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) by December this year.

Tamang was been nominated as chairperson of the board of administration of the hill body since September last year and the tenure of the board has been extended by six months by the government only a few days ago.

“There are lots of comments on social media regarding the extension. We never demanded extension. It is the state government which extended the tenure under the GTA Act,” Tamang said.

“We have, in fact, requested the state government to conduct polls (of the GTA) by December. We, however, have not heard from them. We requested the state government as the elections is conducted by the state government and not by the Election Commission of India,” said Tamang.

This is the first Tamang has said the party has categorically requested the government to hold elections.

Earlier, Tamang had only maintained the party is ready to face elections and that they would win all the 45 seats in the GTA. The GTA, which was formed in 2012, could not complete its five-year term with Bimal Gurung and all elected GTA Sabha members tendering their resignation from the GTA Sabha before completion of its tenure last year.

Observers believe Tamang’s statement is an indication that he is confident of returning to power.

“The GNLF has already termed the GTA unconstitutional and illegal and wants the erstwhile DGHC to be reinstated until Sixth Schedule status is implemented in the hills. Given this stand the GNLF would find it difficult to contest the GTA elections,” said an observer.

“The CPRM is yet to consolidate its organisational base while the TMC, too, has not strengthened its bases except in Mirik,” the observer added. “The influence of development boards is also crucial for TMC.”

Tamang, who was speaking at the 15th foundation day programme of Ghoom-Jorebunlgow College in Darjeeling, said: “I urge educated and literate youths to join politics. There is a thought that politics is a dirty game but if educated and literate youths join politics the future of this place will be good,” Tamang said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

18,103 total views, 4 views today

Comments

comments

Gjmm Bimal Gurung faction meets union home secretary
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Dr. P.D Bhutia likely TMC MP Candidate!

September 21, 2018

These days Dr. P.D Bhutia is the talk of the town, accordingly he is busy participating various social activities in the plains and hills. As per the English daily, TMC is likely to choose him as their MP candidate from North Bengal for Loksabha elections in 2019. Bhaichung Bhutia was […]

86,514 total views, 3,675 views today

Property of Former GTA Sabhasad Nima Tamang Attached

September 14, 2018

Kalimpong police on Thursday attached properties of Nima Tamang, a former GTA member, Kalimpong, following a court order. Tamang who has been charged under Sections 147, 148, 149, 447, 325,326 and 307 of Indian Penal Code registered during the Gorkhaland agitation period last year, has failed to make an appearance […]

116,047 total views, 3,676 views today

IN SUPPORT OF SEVERELY ILL PATIENT

September 11, 2018

All Seasons Events Presents “SAYOG” Featuring Aastha Raut And Lahure for the very first time in Darjeeling, your contribution can save someone’s life, be there this September 22, 2018, Capital Hall Darjeeling from 2pm onwards…. Tickets available at – Lions Gate (below Chowrasta), Abba Stores (Chowrasta), Park Restaurant (near SBI), […]

132,287 total views, 3,676 views today

Spice Jet to Begin Sikkim Flights From Oct 4th

September 11, 2018

SpiceJet to launch operations from Sikkim from October 4. SpiceJet’s ninth UDAN destination. They will be operating daily direct flights on Pakyong-Kolkata and Pakyong-Guwahati route 132,288 total views, 3,675 views today Comments comments

132,288 total views, 3,675 views today

Talks falter

September 11, 2018

Though the Union Home Ministry had offered to initiate tripartite talks with the GJM and the West Bengal government following widespread protests in the hill district last year, there has been little progress. Last week, BJP MP from Darjeeling and Minister of State S.S. Ahluwalia told presspersons in Siliguri that […]

132,221 total views, 3,677 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress