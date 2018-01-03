Latest update April 5th, 2018 2:48 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Renowned Hill school opens gates for the underprivileged

Jan 03, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Renowned Hill school opens gates for the underprivileged

Darjeeling: St. Joseph’s School, Darjeeling popular as North Point opened its gates for children from the weaker sections of society with the flagging off of the month-long unique free winter camp from Tuesday.

The school was founded on February 13, 1888 at Sunny Banks in Darjeeling town with 18 boarders and seven day scholars. Later extensive property was procured by Father Henri Depelchin, the founder and the school shifted to its present location at North Point on February 18, 1892. Father Depelchin was instrumental in founding St. Xavier’s Kolkata and Mumbai.

The children have been given books, stationary, lunch and all the facilities the school has to offer. The students come from nearby areas and also from far-flung tea gardens.

The first day saw around 250 registrations. “The numbers will go up within a week. Last year we had more than 500 students attending. We are trying to improve the camp with every passing year so that children get a better experience. This year, the kids will be trained in different fields and will also be given certificates for the courses they attend,” added the Rector.

The children are encouraged to communicate in English so that their vocabulary increases. Elocution is conducted in each class as well. Imbibing them with moral values is the main focus. Along with the teaching-learning process, this year the kids will be trained in cursive writing, yoga, Zumba, dramatics, singing, dancing, origami, philately, numismatic and football.

“Last year also I had attended the winter camp. I love to take part in dance classes,” stated Ananya Tamang, a Class VI student from Singtom tea estate. The entire North Point family including teachers, students and the alumni take active part in the camp.

Even funds for running the camp is collected by the students of St. Joseph’s School through raffle sheets and other fund raising programmes.

This unique programme was started in 2007 by the then Rector Father Kinley. This year, the Darjeeling North Point School Alumni Association donated an ambulance to Hayden Hall named the Late Father Van memorial ambulance service.

“Patients come to Darjeeling from far-flung areas and are referred from the Hill town to the plains. At times there is a dearth of ambulance services. This will help people in times of need,” stated Deven Gurung, president of the Alumni Association.

The Hayden Hall is run by Jesuits in Darjeeling and takes part in numerous outreach programmes. “It is a noble gesture on part of the alumni and we will try our best to serve the purpose of benefitting society specially the marginalised,” remarked Father Paul D’souza, director, Hayden Hall.

Joyoshi Das Gupta, the District Magistrate, Darjeeling, was present as the chief guest.

[Via: Millennium Post]

9,051 total views, 3 views today

Comments

comments

Morcha greetings betray contrast
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM quits NDA alliance, accuses BJP of betraying Gorkhas’ trust

March 26, 2018

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Saturday, March 24, pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) accusing the Narendra Modi-Bharatiya Janata Party of betraying the trust of Gorkhas. The BJP did make inroads in the Darjeeling Hills through its alliance with GJM which commands a wide following in the […]

68,765 total views, 5,735 views today

Gorkha lad wins Sony TV dance reality show 2 Finale

March 25, 2018

12-year-old Bishal Sharma from Assam, Gorkha lad from Assam Bishal Sharma lifts the Super Dancer Chapter 2 Finale trophy. 68,695 total views, 5,730 views today Comments comments

68,695 total views, 5,730 views today

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical camp at Lebong Race Course Ground

March 23, 2018

Ex Servicemen Rally and Medical Camp is to be held at the Lebong Race Course Ground on 25th March 2018 under the aegis of Striking Lion Division. 68,632 total views, 5,731 views today Comments comments

68,632 total views, 5,731 views today

RK Handa on Gorkhaland issue

March 23, 2018

At the launch of Amalendu Kundu’s book, ‘Shadow of the Dragon and Recent Developments’ in Kolkata, former director general of police of Sikkim RK Handa, who had also served as the senior police official in Darjeeling in the days of Gorkhaland movement of Subash Ghisingh, said the Gorkhaland movement was […]

68,661 total views, 5,734 views today

Protests Against Dr Mahendra P Lama in Alleged Sexual Harassment Case

March 23, 2018

Jawaharlal Nehru University grapples with sexual harassment charges against Atul Johri, a fresh issue of sexual misconduct has come to the fore. The Delhi High Court recently issued multiple notices over a petition by a JNU student who alleged that Mahendra P Lama, a professor harassed him for helping another […]

68,681 total views, 5,732 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress