Restriction on Internet services lifted in the hills

The restriction on Internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts was lifted on Monday.

It may be recalled that the imposition was done to avoid deterioration of the law and order situation during the agitation that had brought life in the Hills almost to a standstill for almost more than three months.

Now, the decision to lift the restriction on use of Internet has been taken by the state government considering the improvement in the situation.

In a communique, ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma stated: “Normalcy in Hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong has been restored with the active participation of the residents of the two districts. Shops, business establishments and tea gardens have opened in both the districts. The newly formed GTA has started functioning effectively. The residents of the two districts are now getting actively involved in the religious festivities centreing around Durga Puja leading to normalcy in the region. Keeping in mind these facts the state administration has decided to lift the restrictions on use of Internet in the two Hill districts.”

