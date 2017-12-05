Riotous Mobs Are The Antithesis Of Democracy, Abhishek Manu Singhvi Tells Supreme Court

Senior counsel for West Bengal Government Abhishek Manu Singhvi told Supreme Court today that the accused cannot cite the possibility of more unrest to challenge the ongoing investigation against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung. He was opposing the plea of Gurung for an independent investigation into the allegations against him as the state government is facing a serious trust deficit.

Arguing that democracy cannot survive if riotous mobs are given a free rein, he asked why we cede power to the state. Answering the question himself, he said social contract involves a trade-off with state for guaranteeing people’s security.

Earlier, Gurung’s counsel P.S. Patwalia told the bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the investigation must inspire the confidence of the accused and the people. He told the court that the feeling for a separate state has been there since 1900. Therefore, he said steamrolling is not the answer.

Accusing the state government of filing identical FIRs against Gurung, he said it would only lead to more unrest. Asking why the state is vehemently resisting his plea for a fair probe by a Special Investigation Team, he said in their investigation, right will become a wrong and it would breed further distrust.

The court had earlier restrained the state government from taking any coercive steps against Gurung.

The hearing will continue on Friday.

