Latest update December 6th, 2017 12:39 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Riotous Mobs Are The Antithesis Of Democracy, Abhishek Manu Singhvi Tells Supreme Court

Dec 05, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Riotous Mobs Are The Antithesis Of Democracy, Abhishek Manu Singhvi Tells Supreme Court

Senior counsel for West Bengal Government Abhishek Manu Singhvi told Supreme Court today that the accused cannot cite the possibility of more unrest to challenge the ongoing investigation against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung. He was opposing the plea of Gurung for an independent investigation into the allegations against him as the state government is facing a serious trust deficit.

Arguing that democracy cannot survive if riotous mobs are given a free rein, he asked why we cede power to the state. Answering the question himself, he said social contract involves a trade-off with state for guaranteeing people’s security.

Earlier, Gurung’s counsel P.S. Patwalia told the bench of Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan that the investigation must inspire the confidence of the accused and the people. He told the court that the feeling for a separate state has been there since 1900. Therefore, he said steamrolling is not the answer.

Accusing the state government of filing identical FIRs against Gurung, he said it would only lead to more unrest. Asking why the state is vehemently resisting his plea for a fair probe by a Special Investigation Team, he said in their investigation, right will become a wrong and it would breed further distrust.

The court had earlier restrained the state government from taking any coercive steps against Gurung.

The hearing will continue on Friday.

[Via: LL]

563 total views, 563 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling tea sector to get more aid
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing to Continue on Friday

December 5, 2017

The hearing into the “Bimal Gurung Vs Union Of India & others case,” at Supreme Court will continue on Friday. 2,748 total views, 2,748 views today Comments comments

2,748 total views, 2,748 views today

STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA

December 4, 2017

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year. 6,448 total views, 4,842 views today Comments comments

6,448 total views, 4,842 views today

Binay Tamang meets Chief Minister

December 4, 2017

A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful. 6,547 total views, 4,845 views today Comments comments

6,547 total views, 4,845 views today

KALIMPONG MUNICIPALITY

December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23. 14,006 total views, 4,839 views today Comments comments

14,006 total views, 4,839 views today

Bimal Gurung Case Hearing at Supreme Court to Continue on Monday

November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday. 26,747 total views, 4,838 views today Comments comments

26,747 total views, 4,838 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress