Rise above petty politics – strive for Gorkhaland

The deceived and dejected 1.2 Cr Indian Gorkhas aspiring for a separate state in India have always yearned for a political force with potentialities to appropriately tackle the always opposing West Bengal Government (affiliated to any political party or coalition may it be), convince the Government at the Centre that the demand is just, constitutional and above all in the national interest and also to sincerely/transparently take the masses forward to the cherished goal.

The advent of Jan Aandolan Party lead by stalwarts and intellectuals of the stature of Dr Harka Bahadur Chettri, Dr. Vote For Mahendra P.Lama, Adv. Amar Lama, Adv. Anmole Prasad was a great white hope for Committed Gorkhas. The prides of our community forging a party for a bigger cause had given a sense of relief to all.

Sadly with the passage of time, the wings of hope appears to be gradually being shed, as the party is proving itself to be badly coordinated, immature, autocratic and with small local goals and no future vision.

The recent news on the “West Bengal Reorganisation Bill” prepared and handed over by Dr. Chettri and party to the M.P (Darjeeling) Sri S S Ahluwalia and subsequent unfolding seems very weird , Confusing and Un-JAP or Un-Intellectuals-like.

Prior to WB Legislative Assembly Election Dr. Chettri’s handing over of the proposed Private Member Bill to the M.P concerned for forward persuasion was a move well thought and consequently well appreciated by the people as it could have been a tool not just to remind the M.P SS Ahluwalia his pre-Poll promises but also to pressurise the NDA Government to sympathetically look into the long pending demand of the Indian Gorkhas as they have incorporated in their 2014 Parliamentary election manifesto. The issue of the said bill was raised at every election campaign meetings of the JAP and had to be as well. With the end of the MLA elections, the matter of Private bill was nowhere to be heard about and seemed to have been placed on the death bed lying silently at JAP’s quarter.

The Modi Government got reshuffled in the first week of July 2016 and Sri S.S Ahluwalia was sworn in as Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Parliamentary Affairs. Now here lies the hypocrisy of our JAP leaders and Gorkha intellects… were they Aware of the fact that a cabinet minister cannot introduce a Private Member Bill without prior consent of the cabinet and the President? If they were, then why the next course of action was not raised to the MP then? Or if they were ignorant about these provisions, can they please accept their Ignorance?

Are they really serious about the cause?

Time passes by… the GJMM leaders as usual stage their pre-planned and customary 5 days Dharna at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, on the other hand the Parliamentary proceedings of the winter session is continuously being disrupted by the opposition in protest against demonitisation and now the Gorkha intellects revive to resurrect the Proposed Private Member Bill and directs (in fact misdirects) their Youths to head towards Delhi and to protest/demand in front of the residence of the Minister (S.S Ahluwalia) to introduce the submitted Bill in the Parliament. The Innocent Youth Brigade sincerely obliges with clean hearts, good intentions and sheer dedication more importantly for the great cause, Gorkhaland.

What happened next at the residence of the Minister can be seen in the video that has become viral… agitated youths (which is understandable) showering questions (after Minister’s repeated request to calm down) as why the bill is not introduced yet, when the bill will be introduced etc.etc.

A matter concerning Parliamentary affairs being raised to a person who is believed to be one of the best in the said subject amongst the present crop of parliamentarians (a reason why he is installed as a minister of Parliamentary Affairs) by a group of young lads ill fed by their political bosses/idols.

After a prolonged, irrelevant and unwanted commotion for over an hour or two the youth brigade refreshes themselves with tea, coffee and sweets offered by the Minister and returns back.

JAP leaders not transparent???? Question is pertinent to be asked.

Weren’t the juvenated Young Gorkhas deliberately not briefed by their heads about the technicalities of the Private Bill? or were they sent to Delhi to prove our ignorance in constitutional affairs? Are the leaders misguiding the young minds?

Without any prejudices ,the yuwas should ask these questions to their bosses, fooled or not?

Mr. Minister, who is known to be a person who speaks his mind, says “I cannot introduce the bill”… An answer which is technically true and correct for a minister. The argument was misinterpreted (misinterpreting) by the party concerned. Do they believe that the jantas are always there to be tricked and deceived? Is this the dharma of a Ghorkha Intellect/s?

The sarcasm of Sri S S Ahluwalia – “YOU ARE HELPED BY TMC, WHY DON’T YOU PASS IT IN/ FROM BIDHAN SABHA?” – on the unholy relation between TMC and JAP was also tactfully manipulated by some media and the JAP.

Pass a couple of days, the youth brigade revisits Mr. Ahluwalia with yet another one of a kind memorandum.. weird and confusing… Memorandum says… ”We are well aware”, then why this demand of introducing the bill by the minister? Why the drama of 14th Dec? Why such commotion? Why such un-Gorkha like misbehaviour?

Time and again we hear from the JAP leaders that GJMM has done nothing at the centre for the greater cause of the Gorkhas and on the other hand, by asking the M.P a question about the steps GJMM has undertaken for advancing the demand of Gorkhaland, JAP gives the impression that they really are confused whether GJMM has done anything or not. Why are they misinforming people or propagating vague information? Does not this question in memorandum indicate their local, petty politics? Have they sent the youths to polluted Delhi with their polluted politics just to score over their local political rivals? Wasn’t it just an exhibition of political differences and disharmony amongst the Gorkhas?

The memorandum would have been more presentable if it was thoughtfully drafted and signed by the President or Chairman of their Central Bureau. The memorandum would have been much weighty if it had a request for the Minister to place the bill in the cabinet. Doesn’t this memorandum itself highlights the carelessness on the part of JAP leaders on the issue of separate state of Gorkhaland?

Finally, after this fiasco JAP appears to be a party without coordination(within), immature, short-sighted and aspiring for local goals.

Considering the present political scenario of the nation, the NDA Government is most likely to rule for the next seven years (although a long two and a half years of this government are still there and it’s too early to comment on this) or NDA is most likely to for m the next Government after 2019 General Election, so to alienate a member or BJP itself in pursue of local goals can be very futile for the health of greater cause.

Aspirations which we the Gorkhas behold can never be achieved on the strength of our local political might, but by local political will and belief to convince a greater national political force.

Thus, showing the unity of Gorkhas at the Center is not just soothing, but is also critically important

Rise above petty politics… Strive for #Gorkhaland

