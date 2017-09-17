3,011 total views, 3,011 views today
Latest update September 17th, 2017 4:15 AM
Sep 17, 2017 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on Road block custody
3,011 total views, 3,011 views today
Sep 17, 2017 Comments Off on Peace has returned to Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee
Sep 17, 2017 Comments Off on Gorkhaland demand: Road to nowhere?
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on Leave those kids alone: teachers of bandh-hit schools tell Gorkhaland agitators
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on Mamata Banerjee thanks people for returning to work in Darjeeling
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on Kalimpong Journalist Assaulted
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on 12 supporters arrested
Sep 14, 2017 Comments Off on Binay Tamang appeals to lift Bandh
Sep 14, 2017 Comments Off on Indefinite Bandh enters Day 92 in the hills
September 17, 2017
Thirty-three Morcha supporters, including some women, were sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a Siliguri court today for blocking a highway in Mirik. 3,012 total views, 3,012 views today Comments comments
3,012 total views, 3,012 views today
September 16, 2017
Police allegedly rained batons on The Statesman journalist/correspondent, Nisha Chettri, in Kalimpong town this morning. According to Nisha, she was “taking photos of the lathi-charge and the clash between GJM supporters and the police at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong when ASP Amlan Bose, walked to me and hit me several […]
7,705 total views, 3,723 views today
September 16, 2017
Gorkhaland supporters clashed with the police after attacking a school bus and ransacking several shops in Kalimpong district in the Darjeeling hills, 12 GJM supporters were arrested. 7,672 total views, 3,721 views today Comments comments
7,672 total views, 3,721 views today
September 14, 2017
GJM leader Binay Tamang also appealed to the public to lift the bandh. In an appeal to the masses through television channels, Tamang stated:”I had appealed on Tuesday. Once again I am appealing today. The bandh has to be lifted. A section of the public and hardliners do not want […]
16,586 total views, 3,719 views today
September 14, 2017
The indefinite shutdown in the hills entered its 92nd day on Thursday. 16,663 total views, 3,721 views today Comments comments
16,663 total views, 3,721 views today
Sep 17, 2017 Comments Off on Peace has returned to Darjeeling: Mamata Banerjee
Sep 17, 2017 Comments Off on Gorkhaland demand: Road to nowhere?
Sep 17, 2017 Comments Off on Road block custody
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on Leave those kids alone: teachers of bandh-hit schools tell Gorkhaland agitators
Sep 16, 2017 Comments Off on Mamata Banerjee thanks people for returning to work in Darjeeling
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Mar 27, 2017 Comments Off on BEHIND YOUR CUP OF TEAPoet: Theckla Dhakal Behind your CUP of TEA There’s a...
Mar 01, 2017 Comments Off on VoicesPoet: Puja Kulung Rai 1,530,871 total views,...
Jan 15, 2017 Comments Off on A Place Called HomePoet: Aditya Rai 2,546,481 total views,...
Jan 13, 2017 Comments Off on रंग उडेको झण्डाकवि : यश राई 2,565,532 total views,...
Oct 28, 2016 Comments Off on “AN ODE TO THE GOOD OLD CARRION FEEDER” – Happy Kaag TiharPoet: Joshan Subba 3,104,807 total views,...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on “We Feel The Pain Too” – a businessmen from SiliguriWith the hills shutdown entering 20th day, panic has...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personifiedWrites: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...