Latest update April 27th, 2018 8:28 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Rohingyas being settled in Darjeeling to render Gorkhas homeless: Bimal Gurung

Apr 27, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Rohingyas being settled in Darjeeling to render Gorkhas homeless: Bimal Gurung

A representational image of Rohingyas. (File | AP)

Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Friday alleged that suspected Rohingya refugees were being settled in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal

KOLKATA: Absconding Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung on Friday alleged that suspected Rohingya refugees were being settled in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal as a conspiracy to cause demographic imbalance and render Gorkhas and other native communities homeless.

In a press release, Gurung alleged that the suspected Rohingyas were being deliberately pushed into the hills despite the Centre identifying them as a security threat. “Rohingyas are being pushed into our region with the intention of diluting the existing Gorkha, Adivasi, Rajbongshi and Indian Bengali population. It
seems like sinister plans are afoot to further marginalise the original inhabitants of these lands and render us homeless,” he said.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh to take cognisance of the developments in the region and take necessary steps to put an end to ‘sinister designs’.

“Certain political elements are allowing them to settle here for vote bank politics and allowing politics of votes to supersede national interests. I request everyone living in our region to remain vigilant and report all such suspicious settlements that may be coming up near you,” he added.

The GJM leader also espoused the gravity of the situation by pointing out that the Darjeeling, Terai and Dooars touch international boundaries of Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Tibet and is a geopolitically sensitive region that connects Northeast region with rest of the country.

[Via: Express News Service]

45 total views, 7 views today

Comments

comments

Sikkim-GTA talks ball set rolling
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

33,632 total views, 1,577 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 43,045 total views, 1,582 views today Comments comments

43,045 total views, 1,582 views today

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 69,276 total views, 1,577 views today Comments comments

69,276 total views, 1,577 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 48,473 total views, 1,577 views today Comments comments

48,473 total views, 1,577 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 110,268 total views, 1,578 views today Comments comments

110,268 total views, 1,578 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress