Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice

Jan 13, 2018

Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

Anis and Kanchimaya wins Darjeeling half marathon
Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.

Police arrests a man in rape case

January 13, 2018

Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7.

Bimal Gurung never stated to talk with Bengal govt: Yuwa Morcha

January 13, 2018

Sanjiv Lama, Yuwa Morcha assistant secretary, faction of Bimal Gurung, has alleged that the Binay Tamang /Anita Thapa and Media have been spreading rumours among people. Bimal Gurung never stated that he is willing to talk with Bengal government.

Nepali film actors in Darjeeling

January 13, 2018

Paul Shah and Achal Sharma, two well-known actors from Nepal, visited Darjeeling to support and promote Darjeeling event.

In response to Bimal Gurung's willingness to talk with WB Govt.

January 12, 2018

"Bimal Gurung has become a puppet of the BJP. If he thinks the BJP is sincere about statehood, he must seek a resolution from the BJP on statehood and the Darjeeling MP must table a bill in Parliament. The BJP is only playing with our emotions,": Anit Thapa.

