Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.
1,259 total views, 1,259 views today
Latest update January 13th, 2018 12:36 PM
Jan 13, 2018 DT Admin News-Flash Comments Off on Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice
Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.
1,259 total views, 1,259 views today
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkhaland Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on OBC plea
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Anis and Kanchimaya wins Darjeeling half marathon
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Bimal Gurung never stated to talk with Bengal govt: Yuwa Morcha
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Nepali film actors in Darjeeling
Jan 12, 2018 Comments Off on In response to Bimal Gurung’s willingness to talk with WB Govt.
January 13, 2018
Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong. 1,260 total views, 1,260 views today Comments comments
1,260 total views, 1,260 views today
January 13, 2018
Police has arrested Prasad Chettri under POCSO Act in Kalimpong in alleged rape to 12 years old girl on January 7. 1,166 total views, 1,166 views today Comments comments
1,166 total views, 1,166 views today
January 13, 2018
Sanjiv Lama, Yuwa Morcha assistant secretary, faction of Bimal Gurung, has alleged that the Binay Tamang /Anita Thapa and Media have been spreading rumours among people. Bimal Gurung never stated that he is willing to talk with Bengal government. 1,225 total views, 1,225 views today Comments comments
1,225 total views, 1,225 views today
January 13, 2018
Paul Shah and Achal Sharma, two well-known actors from Nepal, visited Darjeeling to support and promote Darjeeling event. 1,266 total views, 1,266 views today Comments comments
1,266 total views, 1,266 views today
January 12, 2018
“Bimal Gurung has become a puppet of the BJP. If he thinks the BJP is sincere about statehood, he must seek a resolution from the BJP on statehood and the Darjeeling MP must table a bill in Parliament. The BJP is only playing with our emotions,”: Anit Thapa. 1,203 total views, […]
1,203 total views, 1,203 views today
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkhaland Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on OBC plea
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Anis and Kanchimaya wins Darjeeling half marathon
Jan 13, 2018 Comments Off on Saheed Barun Bhujel’s Family Seeks Justice
Jun 15, 2017 Comments Off on Will revive Gorkhaland map, signboards, police, there is no turning back: Bimal Gurung-Since 2007, we are demanding a separate state and now, is...
Mar 08, 2017 Comments Off on Sarala Khaling: Improved Cookstoves Boost Health and Forest Cover in the HimalayasDARJEELING, India, Feb 17 2017 (IPS) – Mountain...
Nov 27, 2016 Comments Off on Interview: Abhishek Gurung speaks about tough competition, his band and moreInterview: The Stage 2 finalist Abhishek Gurung from...
Nov 15, 2016 Comments Off on Abhishek Gurung Rocking #IndiaThe deep connection of Music with our beloved Darjeeling...
Oct 20, 2016 Comments Off on Journalist Regina Gurung Blazing a Trail of Her OwnRegina Gurung is a Journalism graduate from Indian...
Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav RaiImagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not...
Jun 13, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in Conversation with Bipul Chettri“ MAYA” is the name of his new album. The...
Jun 07, 2016 Comments Off on Interviewing Dr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA & JAP SupremoDr. Harka Bahadur Chettri, former MLA from Kalimpong and...
May 16, 2016 Comments Off on Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A NASA Scientist by Profession, a Darjeelingey by HeartICON OF DARJEELING: Dr. Roopesh Ojha – A...
Apr 15, 2016 Comments Off on Interview Dr. Harka by Meenal Thakur for LivemintWe cannot narrow down our demands to a communal label of...
Apr 20, 2016 Comments Off on India Biodiversity Portal-Promoting open access biodiversity information and dataWrites: Rohit Matthew George Open data is data that can be...
Apr 19, 2016 Comments Off on The challenges of protecting the unique, biodiverse and vulnerable ecosystems of the Darjeeling HimalayasWrites: Saikat Kumar Basu Darjeeling Himalayas represents...
Dec 18, 2015 Comments Off on Transboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some Issues and ConcernsTransboundary Water Management in the Tista Basin: Some...
Jan 03, 2018 Comments Off on हे स्वभिमानी गोर्खा…कवि – सुदर्शन लिम्बु...
Dec 31, 2017 Comments Off on दार्जिलिङ्गे टूरिस्टBy Pankaj Shastri, Kurseong हैट् कहा...
Dec 06, 2017 Comments Off on फुलमायाPoet: अमिर सुन्दास भन...
Dec 04, 2017 Comments Off on Everyday is a Fresh Start..Poet: Sumiran Ghalay I know boulders which cascade down the...
Nov 12, 2017 Comments Off on BOOTS ON THE GROUND– Asangha Rai [PSRR] Boots on the ground boots on the...
Jul 06, 2017 Comments Off on RedemptionPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai The wind of change is blowing over...
May 10, 2017 Comments Off on बुद्धPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai एक क्षणमा...
May 03, 2017 Comments Off on अन्य चेहेराहरूPoet: Pravat Chiso Rai आज भोलि...
Dec 06, 2017 Comments Off on Laugh a littleNot sure who created this, but Kalimpong is the coolest!!...
Nov 14, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE – Live A Lot….Friends meeting after years. 1 friend : how are you ? How...
Nov 10, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTE: Donald J. Trump’s first day at the Oval Office after being elected President.First briefing by the CIA, Pentagon, FBI: Trump: We must...
Oct 05, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now and ThenChanging with time and technology… ? ...
Sep 15, 2016 Comments Off on LAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOTLAUGH A LITTLE, LIVE A LOT- Now we know why… Some...
Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावाWrites: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of DarjeelingPAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of GorkhasGazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...