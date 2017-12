Sandakpu – literally means “the valley of poison,” but if you ever get to trek here, you will realize how very healing this gorgeous piece of heaven actually is. Be it fall, winter, spring, summer or monsoon, Sandakpu never fails to mesmerize.

Here are some gorgeous pics clicked by Mr Binod Pradhan, who is an Asst Prof at the South Field College in Darjeeling.

Sandakpu…. our own little piece of heaven.

