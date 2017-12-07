SC HEARING ON A WRIT BY ROSHAN GIRI ON DEC. 11

On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court’s intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August, and also into the alleged haul of sophisticated arms such as AK 47 rifles and Baretta pistol on October 13th, 2017. The writ also requests the apex court to “order a CBI inquiry into the killings of 13 Gorkhaland supporters by security forces”, and the “suspicious circumstances under which police officer Amitabha Mullick was killed.”

