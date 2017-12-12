SC raps govt lawyer in Gurung case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday abruptly halted a hearing on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Bimal Gurung, irked by the behaviour of Bengal government advocate Kalyan Banerjee.

“We have told you earlier also that we don’t like such kind of behaviour. We will not hear the matter today,” a bench of Justices A.K. Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said and adjourned the matter to the second week of January.

The bench, hearing a state government plea for recall of an earlier order prohibiting coercive action against Gurung, was upset as Banerjee tried to oppose some submissions by senior advocate P.S. Patwalia, who appeared for Gurung.

Banerjee expressed regret but the bench refused to relent and adjourned the matter.

“I was just trying to bring to the court’s attention something important pertaining to the case,” Banerjee, also a Trinamul MP, told The Telegraph later.

[Via: The Telegraph]

