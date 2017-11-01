Latest update November 1st, 2017 6:38 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

School vacation snip

Nov 01, 2017

Writes: Vivek Chhetri and Rajeev Ravidas

Darjeeling: Schools in the Darjeeling hills have decided to cut short their winter vacation and hold special classes for Classes X and XII students to make up for the time lost to the three months of statehood agitation.

In Kurseong, most schools will hold special classes for the entire three months of the vacation for students who will appear for the board exams next year. The students of other classes will have to attend school till December 16, instead of November 30, when the winter break usually starts.

“We will have no winter vacation for students appearing for Classes X and XII board exams,” said Robindra Subba, the director of Himali Boarding School in Kurseong. “The school was to close from November 30. But this year, we will hold classes till December 16 for the other students.”

From Himali, 108 students will appear for the ICSE examination while 236 students will sit for the ICS.

The academic calendar in the hills starts from mid-February and ends in November, which is followed by a two-and-a-half month winter break. But almost all schools have had to reschedule their break to make up for the lost time.

In Kalimpong, a majority of the schools have decided to hold their annual test either in January or February. The tests are held in November.

Kalimpong and Kurseong are relatively warmer than Darjeeling, where, too, schools are left with little choice but to hold classes in December.

Father Shajumon, the rector of St Joseph’s School (North Point), said: “We are holding full day classes even on Saturdays. We were to close on December 6 but we will now close on December 22. Coaching classes will, however, be held for those appearing for the board exams.”

Despite the efforts, a section of the teachers fear losing a several students from abroad.

[Via: The Telegraph]

