Latest update January 29th, 2018 6:38 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Scrap GTA board: GNLF

Jan 29, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Scrap GTA board: GNLF

Writes: Rajeev Ravidas for TT

Darjeeling: The GNLF president, Mann Ghisingh, on Sunday called for the dissolution of the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration in order to facilitate a permanent solution to the hill issue.

The GNLF chief made the statement at a meeting to observe the third death anniversary of the party’s founder and his father, Subash Ghisingh.

Mann Ghisingh suggested that the GTA BoA, which was set up by the state government with rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang as its chairman, could be a hindrance to solving the hill problem.

“I will, from this platform, tell the chief minister of West Bengal Miss Mamata Banerjee to dissolve the board of administrators of the GTA immediately. Till the problem of our hills is resolved, the board should not be in existence. This (the board) could take a very dangerous turn in the future. It will be difficult to maintain peace. I have so far helped in maintaining the peace,” he told the gathering at the Motor Stand here.

Later, Ghisingh iterated before journalists the GNLF’s long-standing demand of granting Sixth Schedule status to the hills. “We will go for Sixth Schedule. The GNLF is always for the Sixth Schedule… So, we are trying. The negotiations are still going. Let us see. I will not be able to tell you anything now,” he said.

Subash Ghisingh had died on January 29, 2015, but the death anniversary was observed a day in advance to enable maximum people to attend the event since it was a Sunday.

Intelligence sources pegged the turnout at about 10,000, which makes it a biggest turnout at any GNLF gathering in more than a decade. The GNLF president himself was surprised by the response. “Till yesterday (Saturday), I had fears (about the turnout)… However, I also had a belief that this could happen,” he said.

A political analyst said Sunday’s gathering was a clear signal to the decline of the divided Morcha. “The GNLF on Sunday definitely proved that it could provide an alternative to the Morcha. It may not enjoy the mass support of the pre-Morcha days, but it will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in hill politics in days to come. The perception that the GNLF was dead and buried does not hold true anymore,” he said.

The public meeting was turned into a belated tribute to the memory of Ghisingh Senior as speaker after speaker sang hosannas on the former Gorkha leader. Mann, too, spoke emotionally about his father. “My father always taught me to be honest. He used to tell me that money couldn’t buy people. Today, he stands vindicated,” he said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

295 total views, 295 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Officer murder charge

January 25, 2018

The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year. 13,317 total views, 3,745 views today Comments comments

13,317 total views, 3,745 views today

Ghisingh road

January 21, 2018

The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh. 37,397 total views, 3,744 views today Comments comments

37,397 total views, 3,744 views today

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 50,623 total views, 3,744 views today Comments comments

50,623 total views, 3,744 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county. 50,608 total views, 3,744 views today Comments comments

50,608 total views, 3,744 views today

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

January 18, 2018

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21. 50,605 total views, 3,743 views today Comments comments

50,605 total views, 3,743 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress