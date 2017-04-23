Latest update April 25th, 2017 8:22 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Scrap GTA, Re-constitute DGHC, Implement 6th Schedule – Claims GNLF

Apr 23, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Scrap GTA, Re-constitute DGHC, Implement 6th Schedule – Claims GNLF

The GNLF yesterday said the central and state governments should work together to scrap the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, restore the Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council and accord Sixth Schedule status to the hills.

“The GTA is functioning in an unconstitutional manner. We want the state and the Centre to scrap the body and form the DGHC again with constitutional validation. Our party has time and again raised the demand of Sixth Schedule and we stick to it,” Mahendra Chhetri, the general secretary of GNLF, said at a news conference in Siliguri yesterday.

The statement came a day after the Supreme Court had instructed Calcutta High Court to decide expeditiously on petitions related to the constitutional validity of the GTA.

Following the formation of the GTA on the basis of a memorandum of agreement signed by the Centre, state government and the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha on July 18, 2011, a number of petitions were filed in the high court, challenging the constitutional validity of the GTA Act passed by the Assembly.

Among the petitions are the one filed by the GNLF in 2012.

“Our petition is yet to be heard in Calcutta High Court. We hope it would be heard soon as there is a specific direction from the Supreme Court,” Chhetri said.

Asked about the alliance with Trinamul for the coming civic polls in the hills, the GNLF general secretary said it had been decided that his party would field candidates in 34 wards. Among them are 16 seats in Darjeeling municipality, seven in Kalimpong, eight in Kurseong and three in Mirik.

“We will contest the elections together. We also want one-to-one contest in each ward and are holding talks with some hill parties to defeat the Morcha. The Morcha and its leaders have indulged in corruption when they ran the civic boards in the past five years,” Chhetri said.

[Via: Telegraph]

36 total views, 36 views today

Comments

comments

PAY TEA GARDEN WAGES IN CASH - Central Government Instructs State
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 58,129 total views, 3,880 views today Comments comments

58,129 total views, 3,880 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 58,160 total views, 3,894 views today Comments comments

58,160 total views, 3,894 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 70,199 total views, 3,873 views today Comments comments

70,199 total views, 3,873 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 70,250 total views, 3,884 views today Comments comments

70,250 total views, 3,884 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  72,971 total views, 3,880 views today Comments comments

72,971 total views, 3,880 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress