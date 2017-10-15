Latest update October 15th, 2017 12:13 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Search for Bimal Gurung continues

Oct 15, 2017

File photo

-GJM writes to Rajnath Singh raising fears for his safety

Efforts to trace Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung continued on Saturday, a day after a sub-inspector was killed and four other policemen were injured in an encounter with GJM cadres.

According to the police, Mr. Gurung may have shifted from Darjeeling to Sikkim after the incident. Search operations continued in the forest area near Darjeeling where the encounter occurred in the early hours of Friday. A huge cache of arms, including nine AK -47 rifles, 1,800 round of ammunition, detonators and gelatin sticks, was recovered.

The GJM leadership, however, sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, raising concerns about Mr. Gurung’s safety.

“We are now fearful that Shri Bimal Gurung’s life is in grave danger and that the West Bengal police are out to eliminate him,” Lopsang Lama, GJM central committee member, said in a letter to the Home Minister.

Mr. Gurung has been in hiding since mid-June after an indefinite strike was called in the hill districts by the GJM. Though the strike was lifted on September 27, he has not surfaced, fearing arrest. A number of cases under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) have been filed against the GJM president.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Director-General of Police Surajit Purakayshtha would visit the hills next week.

The last rites of Amitava Mullick, the 28 -year-old Sub Inspector killed on Friday, were held in Madhyamgram in North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mullick along with the DGP of police attended the funeral and consoled the bereaved family.

“SI Amitava Malik laid down his life in the line of duty at Darjeeling during a gunfight with armed miscreants on 13.10.2017. We are deeply shocked on such untimely death of an young braveheart. Also feel proud of him for his courage & leadership at the same time. Salute. RIP, Amitava,” West Bengal Police tweeted.

 

[Via: The Hindu]

FLASH NEWS

Arms seized

October 14, 2017

Kalimpong, Oct. 13: Police seized a cache of arms and explosives from alleged associates of Bimal Gurung at Lower Sakyong village near Pedong this evening. Three 12 bore single barrelled guns, a country-made pistol, 40 packets of power gel (used as explosives) and over 60 pieces of electric detonators were […]

GJM condemns the Tukvar incident

October 14, 2017

The GJM General Secretary, Roshan Giri, in his statement, said that the GJM strongly condemns the incident at Tukvar Tea Estate. He further stressed that it was on the appeal of Home Minister Shri Rajnath Singh that the GJM President Bimal Gurung had called off the 104 days long strike […]

BJP to adopt a four-point resolution

October 14, 2017

Sources in the BJP said the party would adopt a four-point political resolution tomorrow, holding Mamata responsible for the hill crisis. 3,267 total views, 84 views today Comments comments

Govt compensation plan for SI Amitava Mullick

October 14, 2017

Amitava’s father will be offered a job in the education department and his wife will be employed in Calcutta Police, said sources. 3,267 total views, 84 views today Comments comments

Posters surface in Kalimpong

October 14, 2017

GJMM Binay Tamang faction has warned that the hills will not be closed again, stated in the posters surfaced in Kalimpong today. 1,793 total views, 85 views today Comments comments

wordpress