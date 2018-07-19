Latest update July 19th, 2018 7:24 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Search ops for missing mountaineer called off

Jul 19, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Search ops for missing mountaineer called off

Darjeeling: A shadow of uncertainty descended over the family members of missing mountaineer Pemba Sherpa’s after search operations were abandoned in the Karakoram Range where he had gone missing a couple of days ago.

Veteran mountaineer Pemba Sherpa, who had scaled Mount Everest eight times and successfully summited six of the world’s highest peaks, went missing between camp 2 and camp 1 after summiting Saser Kangri IV (7,416 meter), a peak in the Karakoram range in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13. A search operation was launched by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and fellow mountaineers.

Another round of rescue operations were launched on July 15 but yielded no result. “The mountaineers including one of my brothers Tshering had descended partly down the crevasse through which Pemba had fallen. It was pitch dark and they hardly saw anything except for fast moving water which could be more than 40 ft deep. They have called off the search operations and are returning,” stated Tashi Sherpa, brother of the missing mountaineer while talking to Millennium Post.

Tashi alleged that the ITBP hardly helped with the search operations.

Tashi, who is also a mountaineer, was part of the expedition but had returned to Darjeeling on July 3 from the base camp owing to ill health. Pemba’s mother, wife, two daughters and a son reside at the family house in Ghoom, 8 km from Darjeeling. 47-year-old Pemba was accompanying a team of mountaineers from Mountaineer’s Association of Krishnanagar (MAK), West Bengal and Pune, Maharashtra, as a climbing guide.

On June 20, the team led by Everester Basanta Singh Roy had departed from Krishnanagar. The veteran mountaineer from Darjeeling had summited the peak on July 13 morning.

[Via: Millennium Post]

5,826 total views, 1,138 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 265,200 total views, 4,083 views today Comments […]

265,200 total views, 4,083 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 265,183 total views, 4,085 views today Comments comments

265,183 total views, 4,085 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 265,232 total views, 4,084 views today Comments comments

265,232 total views, 4,084 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 265,257 total views, 4,084 views today Comments comments

265,257 total views, 4,084 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 265,262 total views, 4,084 views today Comments […]

265,262 total views, 4,084 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress