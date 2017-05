Severe weather in north Bengal hills is witnessed on May 8 and 9. Heavy rain and winds has caused several trees uprooted on the way near Malli Check post in the mornng May 9.

Pranesh Rai of Lower Paiyong Ward died on the spot due to sudden fall of a tree on the truck near Malli Check Post.

May His Soul Rest in Peace.

Courtesy: Birbal Dibucha

