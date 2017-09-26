Shutters down in Darjeeling

Many traders in the hills today refrained from going to Darjeeling town, fearing they might be pressured by the administration to open their shops.

Most shops in Chowk Bazaar, the heart of Darjeeling town, and surrounding areas remained closed today, a day after showing some promise. Yesterday, around 40 per cent of the shops had opened, partly because of the fear of police who banged on the shutters. Fear, again, had forced them to close down after around four hours.

“How can we open our shops with so much insecurity? We heard that some people had sprinkled petrol and tried to set fire to a shop at Chowrasta last night. With such news surrounding us, how can we take so much risk?” asked a trader.

On Saturday, 19 business organisations from Darjeeling had decided to open their shops “at one go” from 9am the next day.

But few did so on Sunday, intimidated by reports of a vehicle being burnt near Lebong that morning. Some, however, opened their shops when the police started banging on the shutters but closed down after a few hours.

“We are businessmen and a sense of security is most important for us,” said another trader.

A few traders did talk of being prepared “to overcome all fear”. “I am ready to face anything. How long should we live with such fear and insecurity?” asked a businessman whose shop was one of the few that opened in Darjeeling.

Although a handful of shops were open today, many people were out on the streets – buying vegetables or bakery items from roadside vendors or just taking a stroll.

“Dashain, our biggest festival, is approaching. We hope good sense prevails upon the political leadership spearheading the agitation,” said a local resident.

Rebel Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leader Binay Tamang, who is in favour of normality to be restored, said: “We have been told that threats are being issued to traders over the phone. Strong action should be taken against such people.”

Vehicular movement, however, has increased across the hills. Street hawkers, too, came out in large numbers – selling footwear, clothes and bakeries.

Similar scenes were witnessed in Kurseong and Kalimpong. In Kurseong, some shops remained open but most had their shutters down. In Kalimpong too, only a few groceries were open.

[Via: The Telegraph]

