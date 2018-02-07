Sikkim fuelling unrest in Darjeeling hills for its own benefit, says Mamata Banerjee “If there is unrest in Darjeeling, Sikkim gets benefited, tourists flock to Sikkim.” – Mamata Banerjee in Darjeeling on Wednesday 2,101 total views, 685 views today Comments comments 2,101 total views, 685 views today

BREAKING: ALL PARTY MEETING IN DARJEELING ON FEBRUARY 8 GTA chairperson Mr. Binay Tamang has just announced the next All Party Meeting is scheduled to be held in Darjeeling on February 8, during the Chief Minister four days visit in Darjeeling.

Darjeeling Tea production falls 65% low Darjeeling Tea has lost over 65% of its production in 2017 according to data published by the Tea Board of India. The Total tea production in Darjeeling was 8.13 Million kilos in 2016, however, it has been decreased to 2.82 Million kilos in 2017.

GJMM trade union threats GJMM trade union has threatened to stop dispatch the first flush tea from the gardens of the hills if bonus dues are not paid immediately. As agreed to pay the bonus 19.75% last year, however, only half of the bonus has been paid to the workers so far.