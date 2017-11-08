Latest update November 9th, 2017 6:43 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Sikkim woman flies high in paragliding

Nov 08, 2017 General Comments Off on Sikkim woman flies high in paragliding

Kalimpong: Cheden Bhutia, a young paragliding enthusiast from Sikkim, has become the first person from the Himalayan state to win a medal at an international event when she won a bronze at the Open International Competition in Nepal last week.

The 26-year-old, who is the vice-president of the Sikkim Paragliding Adventure Sports Cooperative Society Ltd, was among 10 paragliders from Sikkim who had participated in the meet held at Sirkot in Syangja district of Nepal from November 1 to November 5. She won the bronze in the cross-country event. Cheden hails from Phuncheybung in West Sikkim.

The Telegraph could not speak to Cheden to get her reaction since she was still away in Nepal. She is expected back in Gangtok tomorrow.

Santosh Rai, a member of the paragliding society, said Cheden was the first pilot from Sikkim to win an international medal. In the past, paragliders from the state had participated in international events in Indonesia and Turkey, but had never won a medal. “The event in which Cheden bagged the bronze is called cross-country where pilots have to fly from one point to another as chosen by the judges. The competitors take off at the same time and have to cover the distance the fastest,” he said.

In all, competitions were held in three categories, including cross-country. The other two events were spot landing and tandem spot landing. “Our contingent participated in spot landing and cross-country events,” said Rai. About 300 paragliders from 25 countries had taken part in the event.

Paragliding is becoming popular not just in Sikkim but also neighbouring Kalimpong and Darjeeling more as adventure tourism, and not sport. According to Rai, out of the 35 paragliders flying in Sikkim, only 12 indulge in it as a sport.

[Via: The Telegraph]

2,291 total views, 588 views today

Comments

comments

GJM chief blames Binay Tamang for unrest in Darjeeling to deflect NIA scrutiny
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bandana Yonzon – Bimal Loyalist Arrested From Kalimpong on Oct 28

October 29, 2017

Kalimpong police have today arrested Bandana Yonzon, a Bimal Gurung loyalist. Bandana is the President of Kalimpong Town Committee Nari Morcha and was actively involved in the Gorkhaland Movement. 52,991 total views, 4,868 views today Comments comments

52,991 total views, 4,868 views today

Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists

October 27, 2017

On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

72,924 total views, 4,885 views today

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

October 27, 2017

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

72,875 total views, 4,862 views today

Torture charge

October 27, 2017

The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 72,834 total views, 4,844 views today Comments comments

72,834 total views, 4,844 views today

Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana

October 27, 2017

Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 72,786 total views, 4,866 views today Comments comments

72,786 total views, 4,866 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress