Siliguri-Darjeeling bus service to resume from Jaunuary 1

Dec 30, 2017

DARJEELING: To bring relief to commuters the Parbatiya Bus Karmachari Union (PBKU) has decided to start bus services from Siliguri to Darjeeling and back from January 1.

Bus services on the main NH-55 was completely stopped from 2009, after cyclone Aila struck Paglajhora and Tindharia because of restoration work of the road. The two stretches are also prone to frequent landslides and were damaged extensively in 2012 and again in 2015 by earthquake. Services, however, continued normally in and around the Hills.

 

However, with the damaged stretch at Tindharia and Paglajhora restored after nearly five years, the PBKU has decided to resume services after consulting its members and syndicates. “The decision to resume mainline services was taken in a meeting held on December 22 in Siliguri. Now that the NH-55 route has been restored, we felt that it was necessary to start our services,” said Prakash Bantawa, general secretary of PBKU.

