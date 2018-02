PSK (Passport Seva Kendra) starts functioning from February 19, 120 applicants, which include 100 general passports (new & re-issued), 10 Tatkal passports and 10 PCC Class passports are expected to process each day.

Indian passport website will be active for Siliguri PSK for the appointments and submission of applications from 3.30pm onward on February 14. The website also offers an option of online payment.

576 total views, 276 views today

Comments

comments