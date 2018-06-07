Latest update June 7th, 2018 8:25 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Skill Development Centre to come up in Darjeeling

Jun 07, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Skill Development Centre to come up in Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Darjeeling is all set to get a Skill Development Centre, thanks to the state government, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

The Skill Development Centre will be housed at the present Youth Hostel and will become operational from first week of July.

It had all started with the Hill Business Summit in March this year. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her keynote address in the summit, had stressed on the need for skill development facilities in the Hills.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, had stated while addressing the summit that CII would stress upon three aspects- skill development, resolving the drinking water crisis in the Hills and a road map on the development of Mongpu.

Immediately after the summit, work had started on starting a permanent Skill Development Centre in Darjeeling. The present Youth Hostel that is under the GTA, was earmarked to house the centre.

Later, during an administrative meeting of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in Kalimpong on May 30, the Chief Minister wanted to know about the progress relating to skill development.

Laxmi Limbu Kaushal, CII head, North Bengal and Sikkim, briefed the Chief Minister on the Skill Development Centre.

“The Centre will start functioning from the first week of July this year,” stated Kaushal. CII teams from Delhi and Kolkata had visited Darjeeling for setting up the centre.

Surveys were conducted along with mappings. Meetings were also held with GTA top brass. Finally, three sectors were identified.

“Training will be imparted in Hospitality, Health Care and Beautician sectors,” added the CII chief.

Around 650 youths will be benefitted each year from the trainings, to be conducted throughout the year in batches. Placements will also be offered to around 80% of the trainees.

The first batch with 90 trainees (30 each in the three categories) will commence from the first week of July.

The course will continue for 3 months. Class 10 dropouts and pass youths are being targeted for the training.

The trainees are being selected by CII in consultation with the GTA, based on strict interview and counselling. Residential facilities will also be provided from the next batch. “The Youth Hostel has been handed over by the GTA to CII for the Skill Development Centre,” stated Suraj Sharma, Liaison Officer, GTA.

[Via: Millennium Post]

20 total views, 12 views today

Comments

comments

Darjeeling, Kalimpong to soon become favourite spots for adventure tourism
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 58,478 total views, 5,380 views today Comments […]

58,478 total views, 5,380 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 58,470 total views, 5,380 views today Comments comments

58,470 total views, 5,380 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 58,513 total views, 5,382 views today Comments comments

58,513 total views, 5,382 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 58,552 total views, 5,381 views today Comments comments

58,552 total views, 5,381 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 58,562 total views, 5,380 views today Comments […]

58,562 total views, 5,380 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress