Latest update October 12th, 2017 2:23 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Small tea growers demand subsidy

Oct 12, 2017 General Comments Off on Small tea growers demand subsidy

file photo

Siliguri, Oct. 11: An umbrella body of small tea growers’ associations has requested the Centre to introduce a subsidy of Rs 10 per each kilo of tea leaves and put in place a mechanism to ensure that prices do not drop below the cost of production.

“In the past few months, prices of tea leaves dropped in all major producing states like Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. In some states, the price was even less than half of the cost of production. So, we have written to Union commerce and industry minister Suresh Prabhu, requesting his intervention,” said Bijoygopal Chakraborty, the president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations.

The small tea growers put forward two demands – subsidy and a system to ensure fair prices for the produce.

“We have urged the minister to provide a subsidy of Rs 10 per kilo. If the current situation persists, many growers will be forced to stop the production. We also want a nationwide mechanism to ensure that prices do not drop below the cost of production,” said Chakraborty.

He said the small growers could get just Rs 9 per kg in Bengal since March though the cost of production was Rs 18.50.

[Via: The Telegraph]

925 total views, 2 views today

Comments

comments

Decide on whose side you are: Tamang tells Kalimpong Councillors
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Bimal Gurung threats to sue Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

Reciprocating allegation of Binay Tamang that Gurung had plan to kill Tamang, Bimal Gurung has threaten to take legal action against Binay Tamang today if Binay Tamang failed to produce evidence by next 10 days. 1,470 total views, 361 views today Comments comments

1,470 total views, 361 views today

New committee of GJM temporary employees association supports Binay Tamang

October 12, 2017

The new committee of Janmukti Asthai Karmachari has been formed with 30 working members. Anil Rai, NB Chettri and Deuprakash Khawas have been selected as President, vice president and Secretary respectively. The new committee has unanimously decided to support Binay Tamang. 1,666 total views, 361 views today Comments comments

1,666 total views, 361 views today

BIMAL GURUNG TO COME OUT FROM HIDE OUTS!

October 12, 2017

As per the viral news in social media, Bimal Gurung has said he will come to open in October 30 as per the demand of public. 1,700 total views, 359 views today Comments comments

1,700 total views, 359 views today

Mamata blames Centre for unrest in Darjeeling

October 12, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today held the Centre responsible for the Darjeeling unrest and said the state government would not tolerate any rumour-mongering that might endanger peace. “There was peace in the (Darjeeling) hills. Due to Delhi’s instigation, the peace was disturbed for a few days but peace has returned […]

3,423 total views, 357 views today

Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang

October 11, 2017

Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […]

6,783 total views, 357 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you support Hill Bandh again in case of any political party called for Gorkhaland?

  • No (100%, 25 Votes)
  • Yes (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 25

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress