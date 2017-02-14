Latest update February 14th, 2017 8:58 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Small tea production goes up

Feb 14, 2017 General Comments Off on Small tea production goes up

nbl1Siliguri, Feb. 13: Production has increased in the small tea sector in north Bengal in the immediate past year, prompting the sector to demand incentives from the state and central governments.

Around 154 million kg of brew was manufactured in 2016 in the small tea sector, that is over 40 per cent of the total production in the region. The figure was 130.13 million kg in the preceding year.

The contribution from the small tea sector, comprising small tea growers and bought-leaf factories (BLFs), in the national tea production has remained same – around 34 per cent – in the past two years (2015 and 2016).

The data have been released by the Tea Board of India.

“Due to emergence of the small tea sector, there has been huge employment in rural areas of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur and Cooch Behar districts in the past 10-15 years. In tea estates, there hasn’t been much recruitment during this period. But in a different way, people have found employment in the tea industry,” Bijoygopal Chakraborty, the president of the Confederation of Indian Small Tea Growers’ Associations, said today.

In 2016, there has been a considerable growth in production in the small tea sector, both in the Terai and Dooars, where, altogether, the increase has been around 24 million kg of tea vis-à-vis the production of 2015.

“This is probably the first year when the small tea sector has produced over 40 per cent of the total tea produced in north Bengal. It is a matter of pride for us and a clear indication that the small tea sector is moving ahead. The figures are most striking in the Terai, where almost 60 per cent of the total tea has come from this sector. It is also encouraging that in the Dooars, around 33 per cent of tea has been produced in the BLFs with tealeaves supplied by small growers like us,” the association’s president said.

The rise in production, stakeholders said, is an indication that in the coming years, the tea industry will have two prominent sectors or branches – the tea estates and the small tea sector.

“At this point, they feel, it is imperative that the governments and the tea board takes up initiatives, ranging from skill development of growers and workers to provisions for more financial assistance, along with the existing subsidies,” Chakraborty said.

“The total production of tealeaves is actually more. However, it will not be reflected as many growers sell tealeaves to tea estates and not the BLFs. The data reflect only the tea produced in the BLFs. If the quantity of those tealeaves (sent to estates) is added together, we won’t be surprised to see that over half of the total production of north Bengal is from tealeaves supplied by us,” a grower at Phansidewa block of Siliguri, said.

BLF owners have also expressed satisfaction over the increase in production.

“It is good to see that the sector is contributing more every year. But we are simultaneously bothered about the lower price realisation in auctions, as compared to the prices fetched by tea estates,” Satish Mitruka, the president of North Bengal Tea Producers’ Welfare Association, said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

139 total views, 139 views today

Comments

comments

District of Kalimpong, Congratulation!
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

darjtoytrain

Darjeeling Toy for sale

February 3, 2017

Made of wood and displayed in acrylic case. 1:87 scale model. The Darjeeling Toy Train Diesel Locomotive model available for everyone. If you want it mail to: [email protected] 244,056 total views, 7,181 views today Comments comments

244,056 total views, 7,181 views today

aribahadurgurung

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Establishes Statue of Late Ari Bhadur Gurung in Lal Kothi

January 28, 2017

Ari Bahadur Gurung- Gorkha who was a part of Indian Constitution. The GTA today inaugurated the statue of Late Ari Bahadur Gurung, the Gorkha representative who was part of the Constituent Assembly of our constitution and signed the approved copy of the Indian Constitution when it was adopted on behalf […]

389,356 total views, 7,183 views today

holycrosstu

Holly Cross Sonada Girls Rewarded

January 23, 2017

Writes: Preeti Pakhring Lama On 22nd January three students of HOLY CROSS GIRLS’ HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL were felicitated by Bengal chief minister Mamta Banerjee at Goethals Memorial School Kurseong for their outstanding performance in Madhyamik Parkisha 2016. Out of these three students ChodenSherpa, Sushma Prasad and Yanki Sherpa, Choden was […]

483,615 total views, 7,197 views today

vaisalilama

Watch Baishali Lama Tonight

January 21, 2017

Guys… our daughter Baishali Lama from Salbari will be performing tonight on the show The Voice India Do watch her perform on Battle Rounds on “&TV” from 9 PM 509,193 total views, 7,195 views today Comments comments

509,193 total views, 7,195 views today

dharmatalk

Dharma Talk From 2nd to 5th February at Darjeeling

January 21, 2017

All are cordially invited to attend… What: Dharma Talk Where: Manjushree Centre of Tibetan Culture, Darjeeling When: From 2nd Feb 2017 to 5 Feb 2017 Who: Youth Collaboration with monk Why: Attend to know more about Buddhism get to know more about the : ( 1 ) 2nd Feb Introduction […]

509,185 total views, 7,191 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress