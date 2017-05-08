Writes: Anusuya Sharma

My dear Gorkhas,

We all heard an outsider shouting his lungs out on OUR land, singing “Chalte Chalte” for our leaders, be it live or on TV or on Social Media Platforms.

We also heard another outsider saying that our leaders should be packed in boxes and thrown out of the hills.

My heart pained to see my Gorkha brothers and sisters cheering and clapping for those outsiders. I do not know who they were but I was heartbroken to see such a huge turn out to listen to outsiders who wore Nepali topi and insulted us on our own land. If those people sitting there think Mamta Banerjee will bring development, you are misguided. Look how developed Bengal is. Do not get swayed away with words, that too, words of an OUTSIDER who is opposed to the idea of Gorkhaland.

Today they want to pack our leaders in boxes and throw them out of the hills, in no time, they will want to pack all of us and send us out of the hills.

You might be annoyed with the leaders of the hills, you might be tired of their speeches and unfulfilled promises but they are OURS.

It is high time we realise that it isn’t about Bimal Gurung, it isn’t about Roshan Giri, it isn’t about GJMM, it isn’t about JAP. It is about US. It is about Gorkhas. It is about our agenda of Gorkhaland. Let us stand united this elections and show the OUTSIDERS that their place is OUTSIDE THE HILLS. The cannot wear Nepali Topi and speak few Nepali words and get our votes.

Let us not take out rallies. Let us not threaten them. Let us not give counter speeches. LET OUR VOTES SPEAK FOR US.

As an old Hindi saying goes, “Eet ka jawab patthar se,” this elections “Speech ka jawab vote se!”

A proud proud Gorkhali.

4,067 total views, 4,067 views today

Comments

comments