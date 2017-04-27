Spring Fest 2017, a musical event with a purpose!

On the 23rd of April the Capitol Hall in Darjeeling with its 167 plus years of heritage, resounded with multiple melodies of amplified guitars, the booms and slaps on bass guitars and loud rim shots and hihat barks, all accompanying a variety of vocal styles perhaps witnessed together for the first time in the local scene.

Principally organised by the Musicians of Darjeeling as a fund raiser for Team Who Cares, an NGO who have been touching many lives since 2012. The event also provided a focal platform to showcase and enjoy the local passion for music.

Amongst the many performers was Abhisek Gurung the Stage runner up accompanying Adams Apple. Fresh from a fan-filled tour of Dubai together, they lit up the local stage too.

The Capitol stage witnessed another voice from The Stage, Tshering Leizum Bhutia. Along with her band, she presented songs infused with elements ranging from Operatic to pop creating quite an atmosphere.

Performing for the second time in their hometown, Hornbill 2016 finalists Mount Groove with the only brass player in the show, the smooth Mr Ditya on the saxophone layered upon the funky grooves wowed the crowds.

Zero Tolerance rolling on energy and intensity with Sandeep on the drums had a good portion of the audience headbanging along. Coconut Monkey paid tribute to a few well known songs from the 2000s and had the hall singing along.

Helium Heart played a few Nepali originals and also attempted a rendition of the 1936 Jazz standard, Caravan. The Pumpkins had the crowd jamming and cheering along to songs in their catchy style and rhythm.

Assembled with a few covers of well known classics such as Trooper and Jump made sure the show started off with a bang.

The fest was an initiative to keep alive the spirit of music in the Darjeeling hills and it was a success despite the state of the venue, a priceless heritage structure which has plunged from its erstwhile glory to presently hosting the road construction crew in all their innocence being but employed by the ‘powers that be’ and their tarmac making paraphernalia and the associated pollutions making for quite an ungainly appearance for the iconic clock tower.

The one negative aside, music infuses hope and stands to unite people under the banner of peace and harmony. Spring Fest 2017 was a step in that direction, albeit a small one, but a significant one nonetheless.

