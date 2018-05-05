ST call for 11 groups in Sikkim

Gangtok: A meeting of scholars and experts held in collaboration with the Sikkim government on Friday demanded Scheduled Tribe status for 11 Nepali-speaking groups.

The call will find a resonance in Bengal’s Darjeeling hills where parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, have demanded tribal status for the groups living in the region and the rest of the country. The Bengal government had recommended the demand to the Centre in February 2014.

The 11 groups are the Rais, Yakkhas, Gurungs, Bhujels, Newars, Jogis, Sunwar Mukhias, Mangars, Khas, Thamis and the Dhimals.

Friday’s meeting in Sikkim adopted what it called the Gangtok Resolution and said the groups should be given the ST status on basis of historical rights, need for justice and to correct a wrong.

[Via: The Telegraph]

