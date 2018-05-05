Latest update May 5th, 2018 7:30 PM

ST call for 11 groups in Sikkim

May 05, 2018

Gangtok: A meeting of scholars and experts held in collaboration with the Sikkim government on Friday demanded Scheduled Tribe status for 11 Nepali-speaking groups.

The call will find a resonance in Bengal’s Darjeeling hills where parties, including the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, have demanded tribal status for the groups living in the region and the rest of the country. The Bengal government had recommended the demand to the Centre in February 2014.

The 11 groups are the Rais, Yakkhas, Gurungs, Bhujels, Newars, Jogis, Sunwar Mukhias, Mangars, Khas, Thamis and the Dhimals.

Friday’s meeting in Sikkim adopted what it called the Gangtok Resolution and said the groups should be given the ST status on basis of historical rights, need for justice and to correct a wrong.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Related articles
PM to remind ST status for 11 Gorkha communities

May 5, 2018

Kanchan Gurung, president of Bharatiya Gorkha Janajati Sangharsha Mahasangh, and his delegation is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 8 in New Delhi to push for Schedule Tribe status for 11 Gorkha communities.

Chief Minister's Bravery Award 2017

May 5, 2018

The Governor has been pleased to accord approval of the following officers for awarding chief minister bravery award 2017 as per prescribed criteria. # Shree Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IPS, SP, Darjeeling # Shri Soumyajit Roy, IC Sadar PS, Darjeeling # Late SI Amitava Mallik (Posthumous), Sadar PS, Darjeeling # SI […]

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation.

  Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women's books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018

    'Sister Library', founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
