Latest update April 26th, 2017 6:04 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

State clueless on NH10 shift

Apr 26, 2017 General, Top News Comments Off on State clueless on NH10 shift

Writes: Vivek Chhetri

Darjeeling, April 25: Bengal public works department minister Aroop Biswas today said he was not aware of the Centre’s decision to take back the responsibility of maintaining NH10’s stretch in the Darjeeling hills less than a year after the state government had been given the task.

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had said in Gangtok on Friday that the 52km stretch of the highway in Bengal, which is from Sevoke to Rangpo, would be taken over by the Centre and would be handed over to the National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

“I have ordered the takeover and will sign the documents after returning to Delhi. The NHIDCL will take over,” said Gadkari.

Asked about Gadkari’s statement, Biswas, who was in Darjeeling today in connection with the campaign for civic polls, today told The Telegraph: “I have not heard about it. I do not have the details. Let me first get the details before talking about the next step.”

NH10 was previously called NH31A.

Sources said Gadkari was not pleased with the condition of the highway in Bengal, which is of much military importance as it leads to the Indo-China border in Sikkim.

The NHIDCL is a fully-owned company of the Union ministry of road transport and highways and promotes surveys, maintains and upgrades national highway and strategic roads.

Observers said the state government should have been kept in the loop before the Centre made the announcement.

Since 1969, the Border Roads Organisation, which is under the ministry of defence, had been maintaining the 96km stretch of NH10. However, on June 7, 2016, the 52km stretch in Bengal was handed over to the state PWD for its maintenance from the BRO.

The 44km stretch in Sikkim is still being maintained by the BRO.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,340 total views, 1,340 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

TIBETAN REFUGEES TO GET INDIAN PASSPORTS

April 19, 2017

Tibetan refugees born in India during 1950-87 will soon be able to get Indian passports, according to a new policy by the Centre. 67,452 total views, 7,234 views today Comments comments

67,452 total views, 7,234 views today

GJM RELEASES NAME OF CANDIDATES FOR KURSEONG MUNICIPALITY

April 19, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha has released the names of candidates for Kurseong for the upcoming Municipal elections. GJM sources said name to ward 14 will be released tomorrow. 67,499 total views, 7,240 views today Comments comments

67,499 total views, 7,240 views today

GNLF and TMC alliance for civic polls

April 17, 2017

GNLF and TMC have agreed Alliance for the upcoming Municipality elections in the hills scheduled on May 14. 79,522 total views, 7,233 views today Comments comments

79,522 total views, 7,233 views today

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS NOTIFICATION ISSUED

April 17, 2017

NOTIFICATION for Darjeeling hills Municipality Elections scheduled on May 14 has been issued. 79,574 total views, 7,235 views today Comments comments

79,574 total views, 7,235 views today

DARJEELING TOWN UNDER CCTV SURVEILLANCE

April 17, 2017

Entire Darjeeling town and its vicinity has been put under surveillance by the WB Police. Everything you do is now being monitored by CCTV cameras installed in and around Darjeeling town.  82,298 total views, 7,238 views today Comments comments

82,298 total views, 7,238 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think BJP may grant Gorkhaland?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding
    Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Jan 25, 2017 Comments Off on Meet Mani Rai, 27 years old Muay Thai Coach of Tashiding

    Writes: Yougan Tamang Born and brought up in a place of Tashiding, West Sikkim to parents Sukhbir Rai and Phulmaya Rai is Mani Rai, now the young lad of just 27 years old who happens to be one inspiring guy in the state...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai
    Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Aug 08, 2016 Comments Off on Adwiti in conversation with Gorkha Icon Saurav Rai

    Imagine walking 20 kms to school every day. Imagine not having friends and failing in class again and again. Imagine being a loner and an introvert in a small village called Mangwa, above the Teesta valley. And then...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress