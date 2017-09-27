Latest update September 27th, 2017 2:27 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

State govt averse to Gurung, not talks

Sep 27, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on State govt averse to Gurung, not talks

-Tripartite talks among those who are running the GTA, the state government and the Centre.

The Bengal government is likely to accept the Centre’s appeal for a tripartite meeting on the hills but won’t allow Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung to be a part of it, officials have said.

Sources said a decision on tripartite talks would most likely be taken at the meeting between the state government and representatives of the hill parties on October 16.

“The GTA has a provision for tripartite talks among those who are running the GTA, the state government and the Centre. Right now, Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa are running the GTA, so they can attend the tripartite meeting, not Gurung,” said a senior official in Nabanna, the state secretariat.

The sources said the state government would not allow the Centre to decide on who would be part of the tripartite talks if they were held.

“Since the trouble broke out in June, the state government hasn’t allowed the Centre to dictate on the issue. If the state agrees to a tripartite at the meeting on October 16, the third party has to be the section in the Morcha that is running the GTA these days,” the Nabanna official said.

According to political analysts, despite Gurung calling off the strike from 6am tomorrow, the state government is not ready to soften its stand on either the Morcha chief or any of its associates, “He is wanted in connection with several cases. So we won’t allow him to be a part of any meeting. A decision on the tripartite talks will be taken at the meeting between the hill parties and the state government on October 16 at Nabanna,” the official added.

[Via: The Telegraph]

2,590 total views, 563 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJM WITHDRAWS DARJEELING SHUTDOWN AFTER 104 DAYS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) on Tuesday evening announced the withdrawal of its indefinite shutdown in the Darjeeling hills, and that the situation would return to normalcy from 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The announcement came hours after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to them to call off the over […]

6,972 total views, 1,006 views today

TOP THREE IN CHANDIGARH HALF MARATHON ARE GORKHAS

September 26, 2017

The Gorkha’s have completely dominated Chandigarh Half Marathon, with ranking all the top three slots. What is more amazing is that three are Servicemen from 3/11 Gorkha Rifles. Rfn Aichandra Chemjong Rfn Vishal Rai and Rfn Binosh Limbu CONGRATULATION! 6,883 total views, 1,004 views today Comments comments

6,883 total views, 1,004 views today

GTA reinstated

September 25, 2017

The newly-appointed Board of Administrators (BoA) of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has started functioning today. Nine Board members, headed by Binay Tamang have been nominated by state of government, however, Mann Ghisingh and Amar Singh Rai abstained from today’s opening ceremony held in Darjeeling today. 11,305 total views, 1,003 views today […]

11,305 total views, 1,003 views today

With situation improving, state govt restores internet connection

September 25, 2017

In view of normalcy returning to Darjeeling hills, the state administration tonight decided to lift the restrictions on use of internet services in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, which was imposed on June 18. 11,314 total views, 1,003 views today Comments comments

11,314 total views, 1,003 views today

indefinite shutdown enters 103rd day

September 25, 2017

The ongoing shutdown by the GJM for a separate state of Gorkhaland entered its 103rd day. 11,722 total views, 1,003 views today Comments comments

11,722 total views, 1,003 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Do you think we will achieve Gorkhaland this time?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified
    Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Sep 10, 2017 Comments Off on Nisha Bhujel – Compassion personified

    Writes: Kunal Ghatiney Nisha Bhujel who hails from Melli, South Sikkim, says that “Perks of happiness is earned when you start celebrating compassion with the ones around you who needs your help,” She has been...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”
    “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute...

    Sep 09, 2017 Comments Off on “Nepali Gaurav Garchaun” – ARUNA LAMA – A Tribute to the “Nightingale of our Hills”

    Aruna Lama (Nepali: अरुणा लामा) is one of the most well-known singers in the Nepali music world. She is popularly known as “Nightingale of the Hills”. She sang hundreds of Nepali songs,...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress