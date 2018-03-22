Latest update March 22nd, 2018 5:41 PM

State govt, GTA aim to revive Darjeeling as educational hub

Darjeeling: The Bengal government along with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), working in unison, is trying to revive the lost glory of Darjeeling as an educational hub. New schools and colleges are being built in the district.

Under the Sarva Siksha Mission, around 56 new school buildings are being constructed in the GTA area. Two new colleges will also come up in Siliguri sub-division along with two new industrial training centres.

20 primary schools and 36 upper primary school buildings will be constructed in the GTA area at a cost of Rs 26 crore and 4 lakh.

“Rs 28 lakh has been sanctioned for each new primary school while Rs 58 lakh for each upper primary school building. Tenders have already been floated for the same,” stated Amar Singh Rai, Darjeeling MLA and member-in-charge of the Education department, GTA.

The 56 school building constructions are in the first phase of the 99 school buildings that the state government intends to build in the GTA area.

The schools will come up in far-flung areas where students have to walk long distances to reach schools. “Education is a priority area of the GTA. Working in unison with the state government, we want to revive the lost glory of Darjeeling as an educational hub,” added Rai.

Incidentally, the state government has plans to develop Kurseong as an education hub. Presidency University campus will be opened in Kurseong along with a medical college.

Two new colleges will become operational in the Siliguri sub-division within the new academic session. While a Hindi medium college is coming up at Hatighisha in the Naxalbari block, the other college is coming up at Ghoshpukur.

The state Higher Education department has already approved Humanities and Commerce streams at the Ghoshpukur College.

Two new ITIs are being opened at Phansidewa and Batasi. “These ITIs will equip youths for the future. With proper training, they will be able to get jobs or may even be self-employed,” added state Tourism minister Goutam Deb.

[Via; Millennium Post]

Promise to preserve DHR heritage tag
2 day business summit beings in Darjeeling

March 13, 2018

March 13, 2018

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurates 2 days Business summit in Darjeeling on Tuesday.

IB Rai Sir No More

March 6, 2018

We are sad to share the tragic news that Indra Bahadur Rai sir is no more. He was suffering from prolonged illness. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family.

February 20, 2018

The JAP president also said his party would organise a discussion on Gorkhaland at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi on March 15. Leaders of various national and regional parties, he said, will be participating in the discussion.

Former MP S.P. Lepcha Passes Away

February 12, 2018

A former MP of Darjeeling from CPI (M), S.P. Lepcha, passed away on Monday. He was 92.

ONLY LOCAL VEHICLES FOR SIGHT-SEEING

February 11, 2018

Following the Sikkim footstep, Darjeeling transporters' association has decided to bar all outside vehicles for sight-seeing trips in Darjeeling from April 1. Mostly, taxis from Sikkim and even taxis from Bihar, Jharkhand and Nepal are being seen providing services to tourists at sight-seeing points in Darjeeling.

  बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

Dec 19, 2017
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र 'रेड 'चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  The early history of Darjeeling

Feb 04, 2015
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY
    Read More
  Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

Jan 26, 2018
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years
    Read More
  Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

Feb 04, 2015
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
