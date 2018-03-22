State govt, GTA aim to revive Darjeeling as educational hub

Darjeeling: The Bengal government along with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), working in unison, is trying to revive the lost glory of Darjeeling as an educational hub. New schools and colleges are being built in the district.

Under the Sarva Siksha Mission, around 56 new school buildings are being constructed in the GTA area. Two new colleges will also come up in Siliguri sub-division along with two new industrial training centres.

20 primary schools and 36 upper primary school buildings will be constructed in the GTA area at a cost of Rs 26 crore and 4 lakh.

“Rs 28 lakh has been sanctioned for each new primary school while Rs 58 lakh for each upper primary school building. Tenders have already been floated for the same,” stated Amar Singh Rai, Darjeeling MLA and member-in-charge of the Education department, GTA.

The 56 school building constructions are in the first phase of the 99 school buildings that the state government intends to build in the GTA area.

The schools will come up in far-flung areas where students have to walk long distances to reach schools. “Education is a priority area of the GTA. Working in unison with the state government, we want to revive the lost glory of Darjeeling as an educational hub,” added Rai.

Incidentally, the state government has plans to develop Kurseong as an education hub. Presidency University campus will be opened in Kurseong along with a medical college.

Two new colleges will become operational in the Siliguri sub-division within the new academic session. While a Hindi medium college is coming up at Hatighisha in the Naxalbari block, the other college is coming up at Ghoshpukur.

The state Higher Education department has already approved Humanities and Commerce streams at the Ghoshpukur College.

Two new ITIs are being opened at Phansidewa and Batasi. “These ITIs will equip youths for the future. With proper training, they will be able to get jobs or may even be self-employed,” added state Tourism minister Goutam Deb.

