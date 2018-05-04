Latest update May 4th, 2018 6:46 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

State govt, GTA set to renovate Darjeeling bus stand

May 04, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on State govt, GTA set to renovate Darjeeling bus stand

Darjeeling: The state government and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration have decided to undertake both long and short term measures to renovate the existing bus stand of Darjeeling, along with the old supermarket and the barrack market, to provide parking space.

Incidentally, the bus stand in Darjeeling, a very old structure in a dilapidated state, has around 22 shops and families residing beneath it. Earlier, the Darjeeling Municipality had declared it a “Danger Zone” and moved the bus stand to the area in front of the old supermarket.

However, owing to acute space constraint, lighter vehicles plying to Singamari and Lebong are being parked in the old bus stand at present, making it highly vulnerable. A meeting was held between the Transport department of Bengal government, the district administration and the GTA in Darjeeling on Friday, following which an inspection was conducted at the old dilapidated structure.

Binay Tamang, Chairman, GTA, Biswajit Dutta, Commissioner, Transport department and Anup Chatterjee, Chief Engineer, Transport department, surveyed the old bus stand. Later, speaking to media persons, Binay Tamang stated: “A Detailed Project Report will be prepared immediately, which will highlight the short term and long term steps to be adopted. The pillars have to be reinforced immediately as short term measures. As a long term measure, we can have a flyover type roof, connecting the old supermarket and the Barrack Market, with a provision to park around 150 vehicles. This will definitely ease the parking problems faced by the town, especially during peak tourist seasons.”

The meeting also resolved to revise the taxi fares for Darjeeling Hills and Kalimpong. There has been no revision of the same since 2011.

“The District Magistrates of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will sit in a meeting with concerned officials and the stakeholders and arrive at a consensus on the revision. The revised rates arrived at will then be sent to the state government for endorsement,” added Tamang.

Along with this, the state government will be forming a monitoring committee with representatives of the Transport department, district administration and the GTA, to address any issues relating to transport, whereby the issues can be brought to the notice of the state government at the earliest, informed Tamang.

The recent Secretary level talks between the Transport departments of Bengal and Sikkim had agreed on free movement of taxis between the two states. “The agreement has been renewed. It will be implemented very soon – maybe within a week, whereby Bengal taxis with valid Sikkim permits can ply at all tourist spots and destinations in Sikkim and vice versa,” added Tamang.
“The meeting was very fruitful. Many issues resulting from procedural misinterpretations were cleared,” added Biswajit Dutta, commissioner, Transport department, Bengal government.

[Via: Millennium Post]

709 total views, 365 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

65,571 total views, 1,004 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 75,016 total views, 1,005 views today Comments comments

75,016 total views, 1,005 views today

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 101,217 total views, 1,006 views today Comments comments

101,217 total views, 1,006 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 80,412 total views, 1,004 views today Comments comments

80,412 total views, 1,004 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 142,209 total views, 1,004 views today Comments comments

142,209 total views, 1,004 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress