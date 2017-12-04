STATE GOVT TO PROVIDE 5000 HOUSES TO GTA

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year.
December 4, 2017
December 4, 2017

Under the Gitanjali Housing scheme, state government has assured 5000 houses will be built in GTA region in coming financial year.
December 4, 2017
December 4, 2017

A meeting was held in Kolkata today between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and GTA chairman Binay Tamang along with vice chairman Anit Thapa. Meeting was fruitful.
December 3, 2017
December 3, 2017

Binay-Anit faction of GJM has decided to form Kalimpong Municipality Board following the support of 14 Councillors signed by them. Total Municipality seats in Kalimpong is 23.
November 30, 2017
November 30, 2017

The hearing continued today, and the next date for the same has been fixed for Monday.
November 30, 2017
November 30, 2017

"We have intelligence inputs including telephone intercept to support our charge of his involvement in violence including the use of weapons like AK-47 during the agitation," senior counsel Kapil Sibal told Supreme Court today.
