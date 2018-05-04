Latest update May 4th, 2018 6:46 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

State of anarchy, chaos prevailed during Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling: NCW

May 04, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on State of anarchy, chaos prevailed during Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling: NCW

New Delhi, May 4 The National Commission for Women (NCW) has observed that a complete state of anarchy and chaos prevailed during the Gorkhaland agitation in Darjeeling Hills in West Bengal in 2017 and people lived in a state of fear and helplessness with no support from the administration.

In a report on atrocities against women during the statehood agitation, submitted to Home Minister Rajnath Singh today, the commission highlighted many cases of atrocities committed by the police and noted that a large number of innocent civilians including women were implicated in various cases and had been languishing in jails or out on bail.

According to an official statement, the commission noted that notices were being issued to many civilians for striking down their names from the electoral roll.

The women’s panel has recommended that immediate medical and psycho-social counselling/intervention should be provided to the victims and proper inquiry should be conducted in cases where women were implicated as criminals and languishing in jails or have to visit courts frequently because of a large number of cases against them.

Officials against whom departmental inquiries are pending should be expedited, it stated.

“The issue of arbitrary removing of names of civilians from the electoral roll needs to be brought to the notice of the Election Commission,” it said.

The NCW, in its statement, also mentioned that the administration was hostile and non-supportive of the inquiry and most of the officials were either on leave or refused to meet its inquiry committee, while most of the victims were threatened not to interact with the team.

[Via: OutlookIndia]

30 total views, 17 views today

Comments

comments

Bimal Gurung supporters in Kalimpong join Trinamool
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

After court order, poll panel fixes April 23 as last date for nominations

April 22, 2018

Acting on the directions of the Calcutta High Court, the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) has extended the deadline for submission of nominations in the panchayat polls to April 23. According to the latest notification by the poll panel, the scrutiny of the nominations submitted will be held on […]

65,573 total views, 1,006 views today

Judge Loya verdict

April 20, 2018

No one, without an investigation, can decide whether death is natural or not CONGRESS after the Supreme Court said Justice BH Loya had a natural death and ruled out a probe 75,018 total views, 1,007 views today Comments comments

75,018 total views, 1,007 views today

NARI MORCHA PROTESTS AGAINST NATIONAL COMMISSION OF WOMEN IN DARJEELING

April 15, 2018

Nari Morcha (GJMM women wing) supporters have protested the visit of National Commission of Women in Darjeeling today as their visit to Darjeeling at present may disturb the current situation. 101,219 total views, 1,008 views today Comments comments

101,219 total views, 1,008 views today

No democracy in Darjeeling, admin works like robot: NCW chief

April 11, 2018

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has claimed that there was “no democracy” in the Darjeeling hills and that the district administration was playing the role of a “robot”. 80,414 total views, 1,006 views today Comments comments

80,414 total views, 1,006 views today

Drug peddlers arrested in Darjeeling

April 5, 2018

Darjeeling police has arrested seven persons, drug peddler ring in town and recovered heroin from their possession. Police also conducted a raid at Chowk Bazar and Gaddikhan, 15 people involved in illegal gambling were arrested on Wednesday. 142,211 total views, 1,006 views today Comments comments

142,211 total views, 1,006 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress