Latest update June 3rd, 2018 8:50 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

State push for land rights faces tea test

Jun 03, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on State push for land rights faces tea test

Representational image

Siliguri/Darjeeling: The state’s initiative to grant land rights in the hills faces a challenge – handing out similar benefits to those living in tea estates.

Workers who live in north Bengal’s tea estates – which have come up on plots leased out to tea companies for several years – have had no land rights so far.

“Trinamul wants to use the (land rights) issue to galvanise its support across the hills ahead of the parliamentary polls next year. But unlike non-tea garden areas where the land is with the government and can be easily handed over to residents, handing over land rights to tea workers and their families is a complicated process,” said a former state government official.

Last year, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had initiated the process by distributing land rights to some residents of Mirik who live in municipal wards but on land that belonged to a tea estate located next to the hill town.

Last week, the state and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration handed over land rights to over 300 people in Kalimpong but those tracts, too, were in non-tea areas.

“There is no indication so far that the state will distribute land rights among the tea population en masse,” the official said.

In the hills, there are around 55,000 permanent and 15,000-odd temporary workers in the 87 tea estates producing Darjeeling tea. The total population in the hill tea belt is around 4.5 lakh.

Observers explained why granting such land rights in tea gardens is a major challenge for the state.

First, the state will have to take back the stretches of land on which the workers live with their families from the tea companies. “Only then can the state mark the plots, carry out other processes and hand over the land rights. Also, it is not clear whether tea companies would agree to part with the land,” said one observer.

Second, if the process is initiated in the hills, it has to be extended to the Terai and Dooars. “If the state does not provide land rights to the tea population, it would leave the people upset and it can have an impact on the poll results,” the observer said.

[Via: The Telegraph]

1,527 total views, 1,284 views today

Comments

comments

Urban sprawl, 'mafia' to blame for water crisis in West Bengal
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Tripartite talks

May 29, 2018

The Union home ministry has written to the Bengal government, seeking initiatives to convene a tripartite meeting to discuss the Darjeeling issue, sources said in New Delhi on Monday. The tripartite talks will involve the central and state governments and leading players of the hills. 37,178 total views, 3,710 views today Comments […]

37,178 total views, 3,710 views today

CM gave Rs 96 crore to the 15 ethnic development boards

May 29, 2018

“The boards working well will get more money. We have already spent Rs 597 crores on the development boards. If GTA works well, it will get more funds,” said CM. 37,175 total views, 3,707 views today Comments comments

37,175 total views, 3,707 views today

Birth anniversary of Tenzin N Sherpa observed

May 29, 2018

Darjeeling observed Birth Anniversary of Tenzin Norgay Sherpa at HMI on May 29. 37,209 total views, 3,707 views today Comments comments

37,209 total views, 3,707 views today

University in Mungpoo & 300 land pattas

May 29, 2018

The West Bengal Chief Minister promised a university in Mungpoo in Darjeeling district and declared that she would distribute 300 land pattas. 37,254 total views, 3,707 views today Comments comments

37,254 total views, 3,707 views today

Everest holiday

May 29, 2018

The GTA has declared May 29 as a holiday in all offices and education institution under its purview to mark the birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa. Sherpa, along with Sir Edmund Hillary had scaled Mt Everest for the first time on May 29, 1953. 37,266 total views, 3,707 views today Comments […]

37,266 total views, 3,707 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books
    Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the...

    Apr 27, 2018 Comments Off on Meet Aqui Thami from Darjeeling, whose travelling library is putting the spotlight on women’s books

    ‘Sister Library’, founded by the artist and activist, is going to several cities and sparking conversations around the representation of women in literature. Aqui Thami is an artist and activist from Darjeeling,...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress