State Refuses Tripartite With Centre & Bimal Gurung

As suspected, the West Bengal State Government has refused to participate in or call for the proposed tripartite meeting regarding hills.

As per sources, State Chief Secretary has replied back by sending a letter to the Central Home Ministry mentioning that the meeting cannot be called as Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung is accused of UAPA and GTA’s time frame is already over. He has also maintained in the letter that GTA is now being run by the caretaker Board of Administrators. As GTA is already functioning, it will be immaterial to conduct a tripartite meeting with GJM.
The state has responded to the centre in reference to the Central Home Ministry Chief Secretary’s letter to the Chief Secretary of the State Government though email regarding tripartite meeting on hill issues sent on November 9.

The centre was keen on calling a meeting. The Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh wanted the representatives from the central Government, state Government and pro-Bimal Gurung GJM in the said meet. Whereas, it very obvious that the state is reluctant on the meeting if the latest actions of the state is observed and analysed minutely.
The state has recognised officially Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa as the current leaders of the hills.

Interestingly, the difference has surfaced due to the reason that the centre had made it clear that it wanted Bimal Gurung lead GJM leaders as representatives because it was Bimal Gurung who lifted strike after Rajnath Singh appealed to lift strike on September 26.
The centre wanted to have any of the representatives of Gurung as a ‘lookout’ notice has been issued by the state against him.
Now, it depends on the decision of the centre after it receives the letter from State Chief Secretary on behalf of the State Government.

