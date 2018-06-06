Latest update June 7th, 2018 8:25 PM

‘Status’ of hill leaders elevated

Jun 06, 2018

Tamang (left), Ghisingh

Darjeeling: The Bengal government has accorded the ranks of minister-in-charge to the chief of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, Binay Tamang, and minister of state (independent charge) to his deputy Anit Thapa.

Besides, Gorkha National Liberation Front president Mann Ghisingh was given the status of the minister of state. He is the chairperson of the Hill Area Development Committee formed by the Mamata Banerjee government.

The decision to confer such ranks on Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders Tamang and Thapa; and Ghisingh of the rival party is seen as a balancing act by Mamata in hill politics.

Tamang is the chairman of the board of administrators formed by the government to run the GTA, while Thapa is the vice-chairman.

Both the Morcha and the GNLF have welcomed the decision.

[Via: The Telegraph]

Skill Development Centre to come up in Darjeeling
