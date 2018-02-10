Latest update February 10th, 2018 8:36 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Streamline signs float for GTA

Feb 10, 2018 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Streamline signs float for GTA

Jobs to education, CM trip sets pace for change in hill body working

Writes: Vivek Chhetri for TT

Darjeeling: Signs that the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) could be streamlined have emerged after chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s visit to the hills and the many administrative meetings she held during the trip.

An autonomous hill body had come into existence after the formation of Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council in 1988 and the body was replaced by the GTA in 2012. However, the functioning of both these autonomous bodies had left much to be desired largely because the administration was never properly organised.

“We are now looking at streamlining the administration so that things can function smoothly. Many positive decisions were taken during the administrative meeting with the chief minister,” said Binay Tamang, chairman, board of administration, GTA.

The DGHC in its 24 years of existence did not have a proper mechanism even to provide a regular government job to hill employees. As of result of this, nearly 7000-odd workers are working as pay-band employees without post-retirement benefits like pension and with salaries that are less than regular government staff.

“The state government has decided to examine the technical aspects of setting up a sub-ordinate selection board. At least some headway is being made on this regard,” said Tamang.

The selection board is to be constitute to recruit Group B, C and D employees. The DGHC, too, had the powers to recruit Group C and D employees subject to clearance from the stat government but the authority was ever exercised by the council.

“We have also been asked to form a seven-member committee and send the names to the state government for approval. The committee is to function till the revival of the School Service Commission (SSC),” said Tamang.

A separate SSC formed for hill schools in 1998 was wound up in 2003, following opposition from the GNLF. “This meant that regular filling of vacancies in hill schools was not possible. The issue of regularisation of teachers is in a complete mess but atleast the committee can streamline teacher’s appointment to some extent,” said an academician from the hills.

The decision to set up a state university in the hills is also expected to help the hill students to a large extent. “The chief minister has directed the administration to start the process of identifying land. The GTA wants the university to come up in Mungpoo as there is land available there,” said Tamang.

Hill colleges that are affiliated to North Bengal University face a problems as the academic calendar of the hills are different from the plains.

“The academic calendar in the hills starts from mid-February till November before the educational institutions. Since the academic calendar of NBU caters to the plains, hill students were losing out on classes. Ideally, it would be great if all hill colleges can have all their exams over by November,” said the academician.

“Another important decision was to have inter-departmental meetings between GTA and various state wings. This will bring about better co-ordination,” said Tamang.

[Via: The Telegraph]

506 total views, 276 views today

Comments

comments

Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

GJMM observes Balidan Diwas

February 10, 2018

Leaders of the Binay Tamang faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha observed “Balidaan Diwas” or “martyrs day” at Sipchu under Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri on Thursday. 1,769 total views, 710 views today Comments comments

1,769 total views, 710 views today

GLP under consideration

February 10, 2018

State government is considering to recruit GLP (Gorkhaland Personnel) as Civic Police, who do not have any criminal cases against them. This was stated by Chief Minister during her visit to Darjeeling on Thursday. There were about 5000 GLP under Bimal Gurung for Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 every month, […]

1,778 total views, 711 views today

Bimal Gurung hearing in SC on Feb 19

February 10, 2018

THE NEXT HEARING OF ALL THE CASES AGAINST BIMAL GURUNG WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 19, AS DECIDED ON FRIDAY BY THE BENCH OF JUSTICE A.K. BHUSHAN AND JUSTICE ASHOK SIKRI OF THE SUPREME COURT. 1,791 total views, 710 views today Comments comments

1,791 total views, 710 views today

Large quantity of Pangolin scales seized, 4 arrested

February 10, 2018

The Belakoba forest department arrested four persons and seized pangolin scales, in large quantity in Jalpaiguri on Saturday. The arrested were identified as Om Bahadur Gurung, a resident of Ilam district of Nepal, and Nima Tshiring Bhutia, Suren Gurung, and Jumba Bhutia, residents of Darjeeling. The arrested persons will be […]

1,792 total views, 709 views today

Ace shooter Jitu Rai tie the knot with Sikkim Girl

February 9, 2018

Jitu Rai, an Olympian shooter, winner of Arjuna Award for Shooting, Khel Ratna Award, got engaged with Karate Girl of Sikkim, Sushmita Rai. Engagement ceremony was held at Sushmita’s home at Majhitar, East Sikkim. 1,757 total views, 709 views today Comments comments

1,757 total views, 709 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress