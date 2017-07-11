Strike to continue, hunger strike by leaders

Gorkhaland Movement Coordination Committee (GMCC) meeting is concluded in Mirik. Following Resolutions are unanimously taken at the meeting:

1. Strike to Continue

2. BHANU JAYANTI to be observed as Gorkha Jaati Ekta Diwas.

3. All Awards received from the West Bengal government to be returned on 13.

4. All Development Board Chairman and Vice chairman given the deadline till July 14 6pm for resignation.

5. Gherao at DM and SDO office against blockade of essential goods from July 14.

6. LEADERSHIP FROM ALL POLITICAL PARTIES TO SIT FOR INDEFINITE HUNGER STRIKE AT CHOWRASTA, DARJEELING FROM JULY 15.

7. GMCC demanded CBI enquiry of all the violence.

8. Next GMCC Meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18.

