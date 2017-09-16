Subversion of Democracy – some subtle, some not so

Writes: Upendra

Around a month ago, a journalist friend of mine had arrived in Darjeeling from Kolkata. We exchanged notes on how things are on the ground, both in Kolkata and Darjeeling, he wanted to know everything that was going on in the hills, and I in exchange wanted to know what was cooking in the corridors of powers in Kolkata. That is a standard industry practice; in journalism, you soak in as much information as possible, as it helps in connecting the seemingly random dots.

Among the very many things we discussed about, he asked about the status of political leadership or lack of it, in the hills. We talked about, how our ‘Gorkha’ politicians have always failed us and so on.

Towards the end of our discussions, one question “So who is the next leader going to be?” he had asked, made me ponder. This was around the end of July, and early August. I thought it through, and had said, “I don’t know who the next leader is going to be, but whoever s/he is, it will be someone who is elected or identified as such by the people… it won’t be someone selected or nominated by the governments… Ghising was an appointee for the then Central government, and Bimal was an appointee for the then Bengal government… but I am sure our next leader is going to be from the masses… elected by them…”

He had asked me, “why I had felt so?” And I had responded, “because, now our people [people living in Darjeeling Terai and Dooars] are finally awake… I don’t think people will willingly accept someone being foisted upon them, as being their leader…”

PROVEN CORRECT

All it took was a little over a month, and today I am glad to say, I wasn’t wrong in the assessment of our people. Despite unbelievable pressure from some of our own politicians, hardships that we have faced for over 90 days, and fear of arrest and persecution, majority of the people have remained steadfast in their desire for a separate state of our own.

Should we continue with the strikes? I am not sure.

But what I am sure of is that, had it not been for the strikes, the government wouldn’t probably tone down their rhetoric from “bango-bhango hobey na” to “statehood issue is not in our jurisdiction”; from “Maoists and NE terrorists are causing trouble in the hills” to “Every citizen has a democratic right and prerogative to protest”; from “Darjeeling violence is a deep-rooted conspiracy, police did not fire upon the protestors” to “we have agreed to a high-level investigation into the police firing (during agitation).”

All of those politicians who attended the August 29 meeting in Nabanna and September 12 meeting in Uttarkanya, cannot stop gushing over the fact that “Didi has become so amiable… she has become so kind and compassionate.” I couldn’t help, but ask a few of them if it was their personal charm that brought about the transformation? None of them answered.

Hat’s off to the people of these beautiful lands, who have shown more grit and determination than most of our politicians, many of whom are now standing against the aspirations of these very people.

MEANS AND ENDS

While the political leadership has completely failed in Darjeeling region, a need for renaissance has been felt among the ‘intellectual’ class. In these past two months alone, I have seen at least ten efforts at generating national consensus and developing a national body to take forward our demand for Gorkhaland. Trust me, everyone who is a someone, somewhere, is a part of one of these so called ‘national bodies.’

As I write this, there is a convention being held in ‘Delhi’ to develop another such national-level body. The meeting, which is being attended by many familiar political and non-political names from the Gorkha world, was supposed to meet and deliberate upon the important questions of the day, finally leading to the appointment of a national committee tomorrow [16th of September, 2017].

According to the agenda [for 16th], sent out earlier, the schedule shows

– From 2:50 PM to 4:30 PM: Vote on formation of national committee and communication committee, core committee (based on presentations) structure.

– From 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM: Voting on national committee, communication committee and core committee. Decision on first joint action plan

But, tragically even the so called “eminent intellectuals” of our community don’t believe in democracy. Not waiting for the masses to vote and decide, tomorrow, the same group of people whom I had warned against recently [http://bit.ly/2x0HVKL] also conducted a self-selection process, and put themselves in charge of the National Committee already yesterday [14th of Sept].

Perhaps they didn’t trust democracy to “do the right thing.” May be they assumed “why take chances with voting? because in democracy morons like Bimal Gurung get elected?”

I feel people should have compunction with such a body of self-appointed, self-righteous, sanctimonious ‘intellectuals.’ If they themselves do not believe in democracy enough to allow it to prevail, then why should people trust them with promoting democracy henceforth?

Going by the hush-hush way in which the ‘national committee’ was self-appointed by a group of ‘elites’ based in Delhi, I am seriously doubtful of their real motives.

Majority of those associated with this new group are also associated with Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh, and the recently created GSSS in Delhi (which they themselves created), and also the much criticized GMCC.

I simply do not understand why there is a need for more bodies? Or in forming such a body, are these ‘learned people’ accepting the failure of the bodies that they have been associated with so far?

What is more interesting is that, among all the names hurriedly announced yesterday – 14 to be exact – there is not a single female to be found.

Is it so that the Gorkha ‘intellectual brigade’ only comprises of Males? Is it so that the Gorkha ‘leadership’ can only be given by upper middle-aged men, and women don’t have any role to play? Or is it so that the upper middle-aged men don’t deem women to be equal to them in intellect and leadership qualities?

As I had appealed to the same bunch of predominantly around 50 year old male representatives earlier [http://bit.ly/2tH5Gpn] – you people DO NOT represent the Gorkha reality. Nor do you all represent the Gorkha aspirations. So a request to them once again is that, please do not claim yourselves to be representative of all the Gorkhas – which you guys are not…at least you do not represent me.

While I do agree that all efforts towards Gorkhaland are valid, and that we should work as a team, if we are to realize our collective aspirations. However, in subverting a democratic process so blatantly even before it had begun, ‘the intellectuals’ themselves have proven that for them too position is more important than the purpose. In such a case, wouldn’t it be hypocritical of them to criticize everyone else who they deem to be undemocratic? – they have been doing a lot of that recently.

Frankling D. Roosevelt had once said, “…the point in history at which we stand is full of promise and danger. The world will either move forward toward unity and widely shared prosperity – or it will move apart,” today in history, we stand at the same point.

Together we can move in unity towards Gorkhaland statehood, and if we fail to unite, we can forever forgo our dream of seeing a state of our own.

But before any of that happens, democracy needs to be practiced, and not preached. Practiced by those who want to rule the grassroots, as well as those who want to provide intellectual direction to it.

Those in the grassroots need to remember that if people want support them, they will lift either continue with the strike or lift the strike on their own accord, there is no need to send goons or police to make it happen. Those who want to give direction ‘intellectually’ – perhaps allowing for a more democratic process to arrive at the leadership would have helped the cause more. Leading by example is the best form of leadership, and in subverting democracy, you guys indulged in the classic “aguwa nai baato bhaguwa” scene.

Though I have very little hopes from these politicians or the intellectuals, my immense faith on our people remains unshaken, and for their sake and for the sake of our gorgeous land, I pray that all concerned will learn to be less egoistical and more accommodating.

