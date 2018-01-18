Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 2,508 total views, 1,483 views today Comments comments 2,508 total views, 1,483 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county.

GJMM public meeting in Sukna Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21.

Saheed Barun Bhujel's Family Seeks Justice Family members of Gorkhaland martyr Barun Bhujel are today protesting against the denial of justice to them, by organizing a silent protest rally at Dambar Chowk in Kalimpong.