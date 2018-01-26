Latest update January 26th, 2018 6:44 PM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Latest News

Sun for Darjeeling, snow for Sikkim

Jan 26, 2018 General, Top News Comments Off on Sun for Darjeeling, snow for Sikkim

Clear sky in hills, fog below

(Top) People enjoy a sunny day at Chowrasta in Darjeeling on Thursday;
dense fog covers Siliguri. Picture by Passang Yolmo

Siliguri: The queen of hills sparkled in bright sunshine since Thursday morning with a clear view of the magnificent Kanchanjunga while towns and villages in the foothills remained in thick fog cover till the afternoon.

In Darjeeling town, though the temperature dipped to 2.4 degrees during past 24 hours, no snowfall was recorded. On Wednesday, there had been snowfall in some of the upper reaches of the district, much to the delight of locals.

In Sikkim, however, fresh snowfall was recorded on Thursday early morning in some parts of north and east Sikkim, including Changu Lake, Baba Mandir and Nathu La.

“It is true that the sky remained clear in Darjeeling on Thursday. But a cyclonic circulation continues to persist at around 3.1 km above mean sea level over Sikkim and neighbouring areas which can lead to snowfall,” said a weather expert.

In Siliguri, the minimum temperature came down to around nine degrees while it was just above eight degrees in Cooch Behar.

In Sikkim, Gangtok had a minimum temperature of around five degrees.

Due to the fog cover, daily chores of residents in Siliguri and adjoining areas got affected.

“It was quite tough for me to arrive at the school in time after picking up over 40 children from different locations. In this season, I haven’t seen such dense fog even in localities of the city. I had to drive slow and cautiously,” said Ramesh Lama, driver of a school bus.

Some others, who had to take morning flights, were perturbed.

“I was worried to see the fog cover even at 9.30am as I had to take a flight at 12.15pm. But the weather started getting clear from 11am and onwards,” Ajanta Dutta, a teacher, said.

Weather experts said such conditions would prevail for next two-three days.

“The weather was dry and there was moderate to dense fogs in most of the places over sub-Himalayan Bengal. Such weather conditions are likely to continue for next couple of days,” said the expert.

[Via: The Telegraph]

508 total views, 508 views today

Comments

comments

CID arrests man from Bagdogra
Related articles
More in this category

FLASH NEWS

Officer murder charge

January 25, 2018

The CID has filed the chargesheet in the murder of Amitabha Malik, a sub-inspector of police who fell to bullets fired allegedly by associates of Gurung, during a raid near Darjeeling last year. 1,070 total views, 1,070 views today Comments comments

1,070 total views, 1,070 views today

Ghisingh road

January 21, 2018

The GTA has decided to rename Rohini Road, a key link to Darjeeling, after GNLF founder Subash Ghisingh. 25,164 total views, 4,407 views today Comments comments

25,164 total views, 4,407 views today

Sujata Rani to receive DK Shrestha Memorial Literature Award

January 18, 2018

In the occasion of death anniversary of Literary figure of Darjeeling hills Late DK Shrestha, Nagari farm Society has decided to confer DK Shrestha award to Sujatarani Rai, principal of DGC. 38,384 total views, 4,412 views today Comments comments

38,384 total views, 4,412 views today

GTA to hold Business Meet in February

January 18, 2018

GTA has decided to hold a Business Meet in February in order to attract businessmen across the county. 38,371 total views, 4,406 views today Comments comments

38,371 total views, 4,406 views today

GJMM public meeting in Sukna

January 18, 2018

Binay Tamang faction of GJMM has scheduled to hold the public meeting in Sukna on January 21. 38,369 total views, 4,405 views today Comments comments

38,369 total views, 4,405 views today

View all

Latest posts in DT page

Recent Posts

DT Photo Feature

DT Poll

Which party do you support for the hills?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

DT Archives


Sponsored

  • बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा
    बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम...

    Dec 19, 2017 Comments Off on बलिउडमा सह-निर्देशकको काम गर्दै मिरिककी अनुग्रह बान्तावा

    Writes: Bal Krishna Sharma मिरिक, १८दिसम्बर।हिन्दी कथानक चलचित्र ‘रेड ‘चाँडै दर्शकहरूले हेर्न...
    Read More
  • The early history of Darjeeling
    The early history of Darjeeling

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on The early history of Darjeeling

    PAPER READ ON 12 JULY 2008 IN THE SEMINAR ORGANIZED BY GJM SECONDARY TEACHERS ASSOCIATION, KURSEONG CHAPTER, AT GORKHA LIBRARY Namastay, Nomoshkar, Khamri, Kuzo-zangbo, Tashi Deleg and Good Morning Ladies and Gentlemen,...
    Read More
  • Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri
    Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    Jan 26, 2018 Comments Off on Gorkha Icon – Late INA Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri

    By: Jyoti Thapa Mani [Gorkha History writer] This profile of Capt. Ram Singh Thakuri was compiled by eminent Gorkha history writer Ms. Jyoti Thapa, who meticulously curated this profile over the past 12 years, and used...
    Read More
  • Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas
    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Feb 04, 2015 Comments Off on Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas

    Gazette Notification on issue of Citizenship issue of Gorkhas (Published in the Gazette of India Extraordinary Part – I Section 1 dated the 23rd August 1988 ) No. 26011/6/88-ICI Government of India Ministry of...
    Read More
wordpress