Supreme Court allows Centre to pull out troops from Darjeeling

Oct 27, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Supreme Court allows Centre to pull out troops from Darjeeling

-The Centre argued that they needed the troops for deployment at poll bound states of Himachal and Gujarat.

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the central government to withdraw seven companies of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) from Darjeeling in West Bengal, news agency PTI reported. The court ruled on a petition filed by the union government challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order staying the partial withdrawal of CAPF from Darjeeling.

The Centre argued that they needed the troops for deployment at poll-bound states of Himachal and Gujarat. The Centre also said that the internal security situation of the country cannot be ignored before taking any decision of troop deployment to states.

The West Bengal government had requested the Centre to provide security during the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha statehood agitation in Darjeeling, which lasted for over a 100 days. Complying with the request, three companies of both the CRPF and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) were sent. The number of troops on the ground increased and a total of 12 CRPF and three SSB companies are positioned in the state as of now.

After the GJM strike ended nearly 104 days later, the union home ministry decided to withdraw 10 of its 15 CAPF troops from the region. But Mamata Banerjee objected as she felt that the situation in Darjeeling was still volatile. The home ministry changed its decision and asked for withdrawal of only seven companies.
The TMC government still felt that the region was not completely under control and so it filed a plea with the Calcutta High Court, the court on October 17 decided to stay the withdrawal of troops in the region.

Home minister Rajnath Singh said CAPFs had more pressing commitments like guarding borders, fighting insurgency and anti-national operations and asked state governments to set up a committee for examining requirements of central forces.

[Via: Indian express]

Darjeeling's proxy political feud: GJM leadership crisis sparks war of words between BJP, TMC
Kalimpong GJM party office reclaimed by Bimal loyalists

October 27, 2017

On October 7, 2017 those who were loyal to Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM had removed the posters and flags containing an image of Bimal Gurung from GJM party office in Kalimpong. It was the symbolic removal of Bimal as the party chief. Today, 20 days later – in […]

NGC MEETING WITH HOME MINISTER.

October 27, 2017

The National Gorkhaland Committee ( NGC) Delegation met the Home Minister Sh. Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi this evening. Members of the Delegation were Gen. Shakti Gurung, Sh. Trilok Dewan, Dr. GS Yonzon, Sh. Udai Kumai, Sh. Naveen Subba, Dr. Munish Tamang. The Delegation had a detailed […]

Torture charge

October 27, 2017

The wife of Barun Bhujel, the arrested Morcha councillor who died in Calcutta on Wednesday, has alleged that her husband was tortured in jail. Doctors had said Bhujel suffered from pancreatitis. The police, too, have denied the charge of torture. 2,726 total views, 703 views today Comments comments

Mourners Gherao Kalimpong Thana

October 27, 2017

Mourners on the funeral procession of Barun Bhujel today gheraoed Kalimpong Thana to protest against his arrest, and eventual death 2,640 total views, 704 views today Comments comments

KALIMPONG SHUTS DOWN

October 26, 2017

Kalimpong town and its outskirts have remained shut today to mourn the death of Kalimpong Municipality Councillor from Ward 16 Barun Bhujel, who died in police custody. While business establishments have remained closed, vehicles were seen plying on the road. 8,321 total views, 701 views today Comments comments

