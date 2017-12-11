Supreme Court Incensed at West Bengal Government Counsel in Bimal Gurung Case

– Hearing Adjourned to January 2nd Week

The Hon’ble Supreme Court today came down heavily upon lawyers representing the West Bengal government in “Bimal Gurung vs Union of India & others” case.

The matter which is currently being heard for the past few weeks pertains to the Apex Court ordering “no coercive steps shall be taken against the petitioner [Bimal Gurung]” on November 20th. Imdiately following which, the West Bengal government had filed a plea, calling upon the apex court to rescind its order.

Arguing in front of a bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan, senior advocate P S Patwalia on behalf of the petitioner [Bimal Gurung] informed the court that “both Bimal Gurung and Barun Bhujel cases are related, as they expose the highhandedness of West Bengal government…” he then requested for both the cases to be heard together to save the court’s time.

However, the learned counsel for West Bengal government kept on interjecting loudly. The court warned him twice, but the counsel continued with his vocal opposition to any such move. Following this, Justice A. K. Sikri condemned the loud and harsh way of putting arguments by advocates, and adjourned the hearing into the case till the second week of January, 2018.

Describing the courtroom drama, Legal India reported via Twitter “Today again Justice A. K. Sikri condemned the loud and harsh way of putting arguments by advocates. The Adjournment came after a displeasure caused to Justice A. K. Sikri, arising out of ill mannered way of arguing by some advocate.”

Till then the original order of November 20th, remains in force.

When asked to comment on the development, and if Bimal Gurung can now come out in the open, a senior lawyer who is familiar with the case said, “there should not be any problem in Bimal Gurung coming out among the people, but he cannot hold public rallies, and he cannot create disturbances… the fact that West Bengal police has sought vacation of the court’s November 20 order restraining it from taking any coercive step against Mr Gurung, itself indicates that he cannot be arrested, which is why they want the order to be rescinded.”

(Via: TheDC)

388 total views, 10 views today

Comments

comments