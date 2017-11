NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) president Bimal Gurung to reply on the appeal made by the West Bengal government against his protection from arrest within four days.

The court’s direction has come after the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government approached the top court against protection from arrest to Gurung.

The apex court sought Gurung’s reply by Tuesday.

