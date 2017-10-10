Threat to Anit Thapa and Binay Tamang Darjeeling, Oct. 10: A Darjeeling youth based in Delhi has circulated an audio clip in the social media, where he is heard threatening to kill Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa in a phone conversation. The youth who claims he is Samiran Rai from Singla, 20km from here, issues the threat […] 50 total views, 50 views today

SUSHMA RAI NOMINATED AS A COORDINATOR OF NARI MORCHA Former Darjeeling ward commissioner of 30, Sushma Rai has also expressed her supports to Binay-Anit camp today in Darjeeling, she was also chosen as a Coordinator of Nari Morcha, Darjeeling wing. 1,439 total views, 793 views today Comments comments 1,439 total views, 793 views today

YUWA MORCHA ALSO LEFT BIMAL GURUNG Youth wing of GJMM also decided to support Binay-Anit camp today, this was stated by the youth leaders in Darjeeling today. 1,457 total views, 794 views today Comments comments 1,457 total views, 794 views today

International Day of GIRL CHILD – Take a Selfie Folks it’s important to celebrate every child everyday, but in a country like ours where girl child are often seen as burden, it’s become our duty to celebrate GIRL CHILD on the day dedicated for them – 11th of October. This year Marg Ngo Darjeeling is creating a campaign to […] 7,426 total views, 788 views today