Talks on wage The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.

Mamata Seeks More Forces In Darjeeling Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.

3 DAYS TOURISM FESTIVAL IN THE HILLS FROM 27 TO 29 DEC The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.

SC HEARING ON A WRIT BY ROSHAN GIRI ON DEC. 11 On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court's intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August, and […]