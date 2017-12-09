Talks on wage

The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.
December 9, 2017
The labour department has called a meeting to discuss the demand for minimum wages in the tea sector at Uttarkanya in Siliguri on December 22.
December 8, 2017
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 7 December, requested Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to send more central forces to the Darjeeling hills, underscoring the strategic importance of the area that is at the confluence of several international borders, sources said.
December 7, 2017
The three-day a tourism festival from December 27 to 29 will be held in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik, organised by Gorkhaland Territorial Administration and the state government.
December 7, 2017
On December 11, 2017 the Honourable Chief Justice of India will be hearing a writ filed by GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri, who has sought the apex court's intervention seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into multiple bomb blasts that rocked Darjeeling region in the month of August, and […]
December 7, 2017
Supreme Court will be hearing on 8th of December a writ filed by Ms. Sabita Bhujel the wife of late Kalimpong Municipality councillor who died in police custody on the 26th of October, 2017. Accusing the West Bengal government and jail authorities of torture and criminal neglect, Ms. Sabita Bhujel […]
