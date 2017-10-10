Tamang at helm, Bengal Hills fund flows

Rebel GJM leader Binay Tamang’s reviving the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) — which had slipped into a coma during the three-month indefinite strike in the Hills — and the switching of loyalties by GJM councillors to the Tamang camp in Darjeeling and Kurseong municipalities, have removed bottlenecks in fund flow from Nabanna to the Hills.

Bengal chief secretary Moloy De held a high-level meeting at the state secretariat with all department heads on Monday to take stock of stalled projects and gave directions to release funds for 13 projects under the public works department, 10 under public health engineering, and MGNREGS under panchayats.

According to secretariat sources, the initial fund flow won’t be less than Rs 300 crore. Acting GTA chairman Tamang is eyeing these funds to push development in the Hills and win hearts to thwart extremist groups from gaining entry into Darjeeling by playing on the sentiments of people.

Getting a whiff of the development at Nabanna, the Trinamool party office at Judge Bazar in Darjeeling returned to activity, months after party activists had come down from the Hills and take shelter in Siliguri. Trinamool Hills president Rajen Mukhia said the support he got was beyond his expectations. “I was informed about the party activity over phone, but I did not believe it at first. So I came today to see for myself and I am happy our supporters are still with us despite the hardship they had to face during the agitation,” he said.

Mukhia added that after Diwali, he would head to Kolkata to meet the party high command, including the CM, to discuss future political programmes in the Hills. “The three-month strike didn’t yield anything for the Hills. We (Trinamool) were targeted and hounded out of the Hills. GJM activists burnt down and vandalized homes of our leaders and supporters. I will meet the chief minister and persuade her to provide some kind of compensation to supporters and leaders whose homes were torched and vandalized. Most of our supporters had to live in Siliguri during the strike out of fear,” he said.

With winds of change blowing in the Hills, BJP state Mahila Morcha president Locket Chatterjee came clear on Gorkhaland, spelling out her party’s stand that has kept Darjeeling’s BJP MP and minister S S Ahluwalia away from the Hills.

Addressing a district women’s wing meeting at Berhampore party office, Chatterjee said: “We believe Kashmir is the crown of India. Likewise, Darjeeling is the crown of Bengal. Darjeeling is inseparable from Bengal.”

Later, speaking to reporters, she said a tripartite meeting was the only way to find a lasting solution to the problem and claimed this was the reason why Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was keeping in touch with GJM president Bimal Gurung.

[Via: Times of India]

488 total views, 488 views today

Comments

comments