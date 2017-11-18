Latest update November 18th, 2017 6:45 AM

Pulse of Darjeeling

Tamang makes inroads in tea belt

Nov 18, 2017 Politics, Top News Comments Off on Tamang makes inroads in tea belt

Darjeeling: A prominent leader of a Gorkha Janmukti Morcha trade union in the brew belt expressed support for the Binay Tamang camp on Friday.

The move is being considered significant as it indicates that the Tamang lobby has started making inroads in the tea belt, which constitutes nearly 60 per cent of the hill population.

Senior leaders of the Morcha-backed trade union, Darjeeling Terai Dooars Plantation Labour Union, had so far remained silent on the split in the party and were thus seen as being with the Bimal Gurung lobby.

But on Friday, Prashant Pradhan, assistant secretary of the union, issued a written statement expressing support to the Tamang camp.

“Gorkhaland cannot be achieved by a sudden movement. It needs a long-term planning, proper strategy and patience. An agitation also must be organised within the framework of the Constitution and since Binay Tamang is working on these lines, we extend unconditional support to him,” the statement signed by Pradhan states.

Apart from Pradhan, the former chief of Janmukti Astai Karmachari Sangatan, Machendra Subba, and Gautam Rai, the secretary of the Morcha’s Tukvar 1st division unit, have signed the document.

[Via: The Telegraph]

CM Mamata Banerjee to reach Siliguri on Nov 20
Darjeeling march in Delhi on Nov.24

November 18, 2017

Hills political parties that opted out of talks with Bengal government will march along those in dialogue with CM Mamata Banerjee to uphold the Gorkha cause before Parliament on November 24. The Delhi march, however, will see CPRM and GNLF joining other outfits. 2,071 total views, 2,071 views today Comments comments

CM Mamata Banerjee to reach Siliguri on Nov 20

November 18, 2017

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive at Bagdogra Airport on November 20. She will then head for Uttarkanya in Jalpaiguri. On 21 November, she will be attending a bipartite talk between the state government and Hill political parties at Pintail Village. On November 22, she is scheduled to hold an […]

GJM public rally and meeting

November 18, 2017

The Binay Tamang faction of the GJM will be holding a public rally in Darjeeling town on Sunday followed by a GJM central committee meeting on Monday. 2,087 total views, 2,087 views today Comments comments

GNLF meeting in Sukia

November 18, 2017

The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) which is on the revival path had an organisational meeting at Sukhiapokhari on Friday. “We feel that a permanent solution needs to be worked out rather than stop gap solutions. GNLF feels that 6th scheduled status would pave the way for a separate state. […]

UNESCO OFFICIALS TO VISIT HILLS ON NOV. 19

November 17, 2017

The team of UNESCO officials has scheduled to visit Darjeeling hills on November 19 for revamping of DHR. 6,273 total views, 3,342 views today Comments comments

